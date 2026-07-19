Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn?
At the PGA Tour and DP World Tour opposite-field event, there is a healthy tournament purse on the line for those players not involved in The Open
On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the Corales Puntacana Championship has been taking place in the Dominican Republic.
For all of those PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and DP World Tour pros who didn't quite manage to book their place at the final men's Major of the year, there has been this opposite-field event to sink their teeth into.
Although it doesn't quite offer the same level of perks as the Claret Jug, winning can be extremely beneficial in the long run with a card on the PGA Tour up for grabs as well as a healthy level of prize money.
With 18 holes to play, England's Todd Clements is in pole position to change the course of his career following rounds of 65-66-67 so far. Should he hold on, the DP World Tour pro would be eligible to make an early dart Stateside.
He would also earn a winner's check of $720,000 from an overall tournament purse of $4 million. Opposite-field events all carry this figure, which is slightly higher than most DP World Tour events all season so far.
The runner-up is set to claim almost $450,000 while everyone who finishes inside the top-11 has a chance to pick up a six-figure payday.
For each of the 82 players who made the cut at Puntacana Resort, they can count on a check for at least $7,500 before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns.
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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position down to 70th place at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship before ties are taken into account.
Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000.
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
66th
$8,520
67th
$8,440
68th
$8,360
69th
$8,280
70th
$8,200