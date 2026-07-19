Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn?

At the PGA Tour and DP World Tour opposite-field event, there is a healthy tournament purse on the line for those players not involved in The Open

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Garrick Higgo with the Corales Puntacana Championship trophy
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On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the Corales Puntacana Championship has been taking place in the Dominican Republic.

For all of those PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and DP World Tour pros who didn't quite manage to book their place at the final men's Major of the year, there has been this opposite-field event to sink their teeth into.

Although it doesn't quite offer the same level of perks as the Claret Jug, winning can be extremely beneficial in the long run with a card on the PGA Tour up for grabs as well as a healthy level of prize money.

With 18 holes to play, England's Todd Clements is in pole position to change the course of his career following rounds of 65-66-67 so far. Should he hold on, the DP World Tour pro would be eligible to make an early dart Stateside.

He would also earn a winner's check of $720,000 from an overall tournament purse of $4 million. Opposite-field events all carry this figure, which is slightly higher than most DP World Tour events all season so far.

The runner-up is set to claim almost $450,000 while everyone who finishes inside the top-11 has a chance to pick up a six-figure payday.

For each of the 82 players who made the cut at Puntacana Resort, they can count on a check for at least $7,500 before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position down to 70th place at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship before ties are taken into account.

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000.

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

66th

$8,520

67th

$8,440

68th

$8,360

69th

$8,280

70th

$8,200