Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: What Will The Winner Earn?

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the Corales Puntacana Championship has been taking place in the Dominican Republic.

For all of those PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and DP World Tour pros who didn't quite manage to book their place at the final men's Major of the year, there has been this opposite-field event to sink their teeth into.

Although it doesn't quite offer the same level of perks as the Claret Jug, winning can be extremely beneficial in the long run with a card on the PGA Tour up for grabs as well as a healthy level of prize money.

With 18 holes to play, England's Todd Clements is in pole position to change the course of his career following rounds of 65-66-67 so far. Should he hold on, the DP World Tour pro would be eligible to make an early dart Stateside.

He would also earn a winner's check of $720,000 from an overall tournament purse of $4 million. Opposite-field events all carry this figure, which is slightly higher than most DP World Tour events all season so far.

The runner-up is set to claim almost $450,000 while everyone who finishes inside the top-11 has a chance to pick up a six-figure payday.

For each of the 82 players who made the cut at Puntacana Resort, they can count on a check for at least $7,500 before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position down to 70th place at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship before ties are taken into account.

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Breakdown