Tiger Woods To Miss All Four Majors Again - Is There Any Way Back From Here?

It looks like Tiger Woods will again miss all four Majors in a year, throwing more doubt on his ability to continue his career at the highest level.

There's been plenty of highs and lows in the twilight of Woods' career, and for every seemingly knockout blow there's been an epic comeback by the 15-time Major champion.

He climbed off the canvas to win the 2019 Masters, while just playing professionally again was a triumph of spirit and determination after his 2021 car crash.

But his latest DUI arrest and subsequent visit to rehab could just be final straw - with Woods now set to miss all four Majors for the second year in a row.

Phil Mickelson is said to have put his name down for the 2026 Open, but his appearance in any golf tournament right now is in serious doubt.

Woods missed The Masters right after his latest DUI arrest in Florida, and also pulled out of the PGA Championship as a result.

The 50-year-old isn't exempt for the US Open and Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig now reports he's not entered The Open despite being able to play until he turns 60 as a former champion.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The R&A has not yet released the official start list for the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July, but it's believed Woods' name is not on it.

Even for a story filled with the extreme peaks and troughs such as Woods', the recent changes in fortune have been monumental.

A seventh back surgery last October threw his entire career into jeopardy yet again, but early in 2026 the signs were positive.

Until it all came crashing down around him yet again.

Can Woods recover from latest career blow?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods was making positive noises about getting back into tournament golf, making an appearance in TGL and saying he was doing everything he could to be sharp enough to play in The Masters.

Off the course he was leading the Future Competition Committee that was shaping the future of the PGA Tour and was just weighing up whether he could also fit in the small manner of being Ryder Cup captain in 2027.

Many thought he'd make another big comeback at Augusta National, but instead he's taken another break from all things golf to try and put his personal issues right.

By missing both the US Open and The Open it'll make it just eight Majors in six years for Woods - with four missed cuts and two withdrawals.

His last appearance was the 2024 Open at Royal Troon and last top 10 was his Masters victory in 2019 - all things point to Woods finally running out of comebacks.

Will Phil Mickelson return to golf at The Open?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harig reports that while Woods hasn't entered The Open, Mickelson has - although he's currently absent from golf as he deals with a family health matter.

The 55-year-old has played just one LIV Golf event this year and did not appear in either The Masters or PGA Championship.

He's a six-time major champion but obviously has not claimed the US Open so is not exempt, and all signs point to him not getting a special invite for Shinnecock Hills even if he was able to play.

A Claret Jug winner in 2013 at Muirfield, Mickelson can compete in The Open for another five years but even though he's entered it's unlikely he will make the trip to Birkdale at present.