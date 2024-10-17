PGA Tour Money List 2024: How Much The Top Earners Made

After the year he's had it's no great surprise to see Scottie Scheffler standing at the top of the official PGA Tour Money List for 2024.

The World No.1 brought in just over $29.2m in official prize money during his stellar season, just under $11m more than his nearest challenger Xander Schauffele who pocketed $18.3 during his double Major winning campaign.

Former Masters Hideki Matsuyama won $11.2m thanks to lucrative victories at the Genesis Invitation and FedEx St Jude, while Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and secured eight top 10s to win $10.9m.

After his Major near misses, Rory McIlroy can console himself with $10.8m after two tournament wins as he rounds out the top five.

Swedish superstar Ludvig Aberg has made an immediate impact on the game and he's the highest earner among those without a win as his consistent performances resulted in him taking home $9.7m from his first full season on the PGA Tour.

The top 20 in the PGA Tour Money List all made over $5m, with 23 players in total eclipsing that mark, while the 50th player in the standings, Max Greyserman, took home just under $3.2m.

The PGA Tour website lists $1.978m as the average earnings for 2024, with 78 players winning just above that and over the $2m mark.

Alex Smalley finished in 125th in the standings and the lowest ranked to make $1m in on-course earnings, with another 118 players listed as earning some prize money from limited PGA Tour events.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 PGA Tour Official Money List Position Name Money 1 Scottie Scheffler $29,228,357 2 Xander Schauffele $18,355,910 3 Hideki Matsuyama $11,237,611 4 Wyndham Clark $10,901,416 5 Rory McIlroy $10,893,790 6 Ludvig Aberg $9,728,857 7 Collin Morikawa $8,365,977 8 Sahith Theegala $8,281,285 9 Keegan Bradley $6,879,455 10 Patrick Cantlay $6,279,965 11 Sam Burns $6,185,830 12 Sungjae Im $6,122,325 13 Shane Lowry $6,095,881 14 Chris Kirk $6,023,786 15 Byeong Hun An $5,871,643 16 Tony Finau $5,706,467 17 Robert MacIntyre $5,400,384 18 Akshay Bhatia $5,344,905 19 Matthieu Pavon $5,254,412 20 Brian Harman $5,344,905 21 Russell Henley $5,080,969 22 Billy Horschel $5,037,278 23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $5,026,363 24 Adam Scott $4,753,172 25 Tom Hoge $4,628,329 26 Viktor Hovland $4,616,727 27 Aaron Rai $4,613,515 28 Tommy Fleetwood $4,609,158 29 Sepp Straka $4,601,079 30 Taylor Pendrith $4,579,104 31 Will Zalatoris $4,539,910 32 Justin Thomas $4,475,561 33 Si Woo Kim $4,260,683 34 Davis Thompson $4,144,916 35 Tom Kim $4,124,968 36 Jason Day $4,117,518 37 Cameron Young $4,057,224 38 Cam Davis $4,039,533 39 Adam Hadwin $4,034,183 40 Denny McCarthy $3,958,733 41 Corey Conners $3,885,439 42 Stephen Jaeger $3,847,034 43 Max Homa $3,786,432 44 Matt Fitzpatrick $3,705,463 45 JT Poston $3,691,765 46 Alex Noren $3,649,210 47 Austin Eckroat $3,633,335 48 Thomas Detry $3,614,669 49 Eric Cole $3,209,297 50 Max Greyserman $3,196,556

Get the full PGA Tour Official Money List standings.