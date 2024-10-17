PGA Tour Money List 2024: How Much The Top Earners Made

Scottie Scheffler topped the 2024 PGA Tour Official Money List, with the average winnings for the season listed as just under $2m

Scottie Scheffler celebrates a putt in the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

After the year he's had it's no great surprise to see Scottie Scheffler standing at the top of the official PGA Tour Money List for 2024.

The World No.1 brought in just over $29.2m in official prize money during his stellar season, just under $11m more than his nearest challenger Xander Schauffele who pocketed $18.3 during his double Major winning campaign.

Former Masters Hideki Matsuyama won $11.2m thanks to lucrative victories at the Genesis Invitation and FedEx St Jude, while Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and secured eight top 10s to win $10.9m.

After his Major near misses, Rory McIlroy can console himself with $10.8m after two tournament wins as he rounds out the top five.

Swedish superstar Ludvig Aberg has made an immediate impact on the game and he's the highest earner among those without a win as his consistent performances resulted in him taking home $9.7m from his first full season on the PGA Tour.

The top 20 in the PGA Tour Money List all made over $5m, with 23 players in total eclipsing that mark, while the 50th player in the standings, Max Greyserman, took home just under $3.2m.

The PGA Tour website lists $1.978m as the average earnings for 2024, with 78 players winning just above that and over the $2m mark.

Alex Smalley finished in 125th in the standings and the lowest ranked to make $1m in on-course earnings, with another 118 players listed as earning some prize money from limited PGA Tour events.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2024 PGA Tour Official Money List
PositionNameMoney
1Scottie Scheffler $29,228,357
2Xander Schauffele$18,355,910
3Hideki Matsuyama$11,237,611
4Wyndham Clark$10,901,416
5Rory McIlroy$10,893,790
6Ludvig Aberg$9,728,857
7Collin Morikawa$8,365,977
8Sahith Theegala$8,281,285
9Keegan Bradley$6,879,455
10Patrick Cantlay$6,279,965
11Sam Burns$6,185,830
12Sungjae Im$6,122,325
13Shane Lowry$6,095,881
14Chris Kirk$6,023,786
15Byeong Hun An$5,871,643
16Tony Finau$5,706,467
17Robert MacIntyre$5,400,384
18Akshay Bhatia$5,344,905
19Matthieu Pavon$5,254,412
20Brian Harman$5,344,905
21Russell Henley$5,080,969
22Billy Horschel$5,037,278
23Christiaan Bezuidenhout$5,026,363
24Adam Scott$4,753,172
25Tom Hoge$4,628,329
26Viktor Hovland$4,616,727
27Aaron Rai$4,613,515
28Tommy Fleetwood$4,609,158
29Sepp Straka$4,601,079
30Taylor Pendrith$4,579,104
31Will Zalatoris$4,539,910
32Justin Thomas$4,475,561
33Si Woo Kim$4,260,683
34Davis Thompson$4,144,916
35Tom Kim$4,124,968
36Jason Day$4,117,518
37Cameron Young$4,057,224
38Cam Davis$4,039,533
39Adam Hadwin$4,034,183
40Denny McCarthy$3,958,733
41Corey Conners$3,885,439
42Stephen Jaeger$3,847,034
43Max Homa$3,786,432
44Matt Fitzpatrick$3,705,463
45JT Poston$3,691,765
46Alex Noren$3,649,210
47Austin Eckroat$3,633,335
48Thomas Detry$3,614,669
49Eric Cole$3,209,297
50Max Greyserman$3,196,556

Get the full PGA Tour Official Money List standings.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸