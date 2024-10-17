PGA Tour Money List 2024: How Much The Top Earners Made
Scottie Scheffler topped the 2024 PGA Tour Official Money List, with the average winnings for the season listed as just under $2m
After the year he's had it's no great surprise to see Scottie Scheffler standing at the top of the official PGA Tour Money List for 2024.
The World No.1 brought in just over $29.2m in official prize money during his stellar season, just under $11m more than his nearest challenger Xander Schauffele who pocketed $18.3 during his double Major winning campaign.
Former Masters Hideki Matsuyama won $11.2m thanks to lucrative victories at the Genesis Invitation and FedEx St Jude, while Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and secured eight top 10s to win $10.9m.
After his Major near misses, Rory McIlroy can console himself with $10.8m after two tournament wins as he rounds out the top five.
Swedish superstar Ludvig Aberg has made an immediate impact on the game and he's the highest earner among those without a win as his consistent performances resulted in him taking home $9.7m from his first full season on the PGA Tour.
The top 20 in the PGA Tour Money List all made over $5m, with 23 players in total eclipsing that mark, while the 50th player in the standings, Max Greyserman, took home just under $3.2m.
The PGA Tour website lists $1.978m as the average earnings for 2024, with 78 players winning just above that and over the $2m mark.
Alex Smalley finished in 125th in the standings and the lowest ranked to make $1m in on-course earnings, with another 118 players listed as earning some prize money from limited PGA Tour events.
