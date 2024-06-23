How Much Money Has Scottie Scheffler Won In 2024?

Despite the PGA Tour season still ongoing in 2024, there's no arguing that Scottie Scheffler is on-course to claim the Player of the Year honors, with the World No.1 decimating the field so far this year.

Not only did he pick up a Major scalp at the Masters in April, but the American has secured multiple PGA Tour Signature Events which, in turn, come with a very nice paycheck.

Not only has Scheffler been picking up PGA Tour title after PGA Tour title, but even his other results haven't been bad, as the 28-year-old has registered a number of top 10 finishes in some notable events.

Starting in January, Scheffler finished in a tie for fifth at The Sentry, with $690,500 picked up at the first Signature Event. From there, he finished 17th at The American Express to pick up $132,300, with a tie for sixth at the second Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, giving him $642,500.

Amazingly, given his form down the line, Scheffler could only finish in a tie for third at the WM Phoenix Open and a tie for 10th at The Genesis Invitational. This gave him $519,200 and $455,000 paydays, respectively.

Scheffler during The Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, this is where the real fun begins, with Scheffler continuing to excel throughout the months of February, March and April. If you were to look at his 2022 and 2023 results, this is where every single one of his PGA Tour titles has been won...

Playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the start of March, he picked up a second title, claiming $4 million, with Scheffler defending his Players Championship title the week after, securing a $4.5 million payday in the process.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not done there, Scheffler almost won a third straight title on the bounce, but a short missed putt at the Texas Children's Houston Open meant a tie for second and a $553,735 paycheck. The runner-up spot only seemed to fire Scheffler up as, just a fortnight later, he slipped on a second Green Jacket at the Masters, as well as claiming a $3.6 million win.

For mere mortals, a win at a Major would often be followed by a down week, given the effort it takes to claim a title of that magnitude. In the case of Scheffler, though, he headed to the RBC Heritage and won in a Monday finish, as $3.6 million brought his yearly winnings to well over $15 million.

Scheffler celebrating his RBC Heritage win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next Major was the PGA Championship and, understandably, the 28-year-old was favorite to win it. However, no-one could foretell what would happen on the Friday morning, with Scheffler getting arrested following an accident outside Valhalla's front gates...

Despite this, Scheffler still finished in a tie for eighth and secured over $500,000. He then finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, claiming $809,900, as another Signature Event win at the Memorial Tournament gave him another $4 million payday!

Although Scheffler finished in a tie for 41st at the US Open, his worse result of 2024, that was still $72,000 in the pocket. What's more, in the final Signature Event of the year, it would be a fourth trophy in five starts for Scheffler, who could have made it five from five if he had played at the Wells Fargo Championship!