Pac-12 Championship Winners Through The Years
One of NCAA Division I’s most prestigious conferences is the Pac-12 Conference – here are the teams and individuals who have won it through the years
The Pac-12 Conference (short for Pacific-12 Conference and previously named the Pac-8 Conference and Pac-10 Conference) encompasses schools based in the western US.
It is one of the most prestigious conferences in NCAA golf helped by the top-tier universities that compete in it, including Stanford, USC, UCLA and Arizona State.
As a result, its universities frequently compete in the NCAA Championships, while some of the greatest players in the game’s history have emerged from Pac-12 Conference teams, including Stanford’s Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson of Arizona State.
Those factors help to ensure that winning the Pac-12 Conference is far from merely a regional achievement and frequently propels successful teams into the national spotlight.
The first year of the Pac-12 Conference in men’s college golf came in 1960 when Stanford was the champion ahead of UCLA, and it has claimed the title 10 times in total, most recently in 2023, when Michael Thorbjornsen was the individual champion. Meanwhile, Stanford’s individual Pac-12 Conference champions have included Tiger Woods in 1996 and Karl Vilips in 2024.
Another standout team throughout the history of the men’s Pac-12 Conference has been Arizona State, which has won the championship 14 times, most recently in 2024.
Its players have frequently excelled with individual honors, too, with Mickelson becoming its individual champion in 1990 and Paul Casey achieving it a joint-record three times in succession between 1998 and 2000. In 2016, Jon Rahm took the honors while at the university.
However, the team with the most men’s Pac-12 Championship wins is the University of Southern California (USC), which has enjoyed victory 20 times. Before Casey’s Pac-12 Conference heroics, USC’s Sherman Finger also won the individual title three times, between 1964 and 1966. Its most recent win came in 2018, with Colorado missing out and USC’s Justin Suh taking the individual title.
There is also a women’s Pac-12 Conference, although it only began in 1987. Arizona State won the team championship in the first two years. Nowadays, it has a joint-record eight successes, albeit the most recent of those came some time ago, in 2009, when Carlota Ciganda won the individual title while at the university.
The University of Arizona also has eight titles, while among its individual champions are Annika Sorenstam, who won in 1992, and Lorena Ochoa, who claimed the honor in 2001.
UCLA has also excelled through the years, with seven titles, the most recent of which came in 2018 as one of its players, Patty Tavatanakit, took the individual title. While it hasn’t been as successful, Stanford claimed its third team title in 2024, setting a record 28-under in the process.
In terms of individual women’s Pac-12 Championship honors, only two players have won the title twice – Arizona State’s Wendy Ward in 1993 and 1995, and Ciganda, who followed up her 2009 success with another individual title in 2010.
Other notable names include UCLA’s Lilia Vu, who won in 2017, and Stanford’s Rose Zhang, who claimed the honor in 2023. Another Stanford player, Catherine Park, won the individual title in 2024.
Below is the full list of men’s and women’s team and individual Pac-12 Conference winners.
Pac-12 Championship Winners - Team And Individual
Men
|Year
|Team
|Individual
|1960
|Stanford
|Pete Choate (Stanford)
|1961
|Washington
|Clint Names (Washington)
|1962
|USC
|Pete Choate (Stanford)
|1963
|Washington
|Dave Stockton (USC)
|1964
|USC
|Sherman Finger (USC)
|1965
|USC
|Sherman Finger (USC)
|1966
|USC
|Sherman Finger (USC)
|1967
|USC
|Kemp Richardson (USC)
|1968
|Stanford
|Kemp Richardson (USC)
|1969
|USC
|Bob Allard (Oregon State), Bruce Osborne (USC), Sandy Adelman (Stanford)
|1970
|Stanford
|Peter Laszlo (UCLA), Allan Tapie (USC), Gary Sanders (USC), Craig Griswold (University of Oregon)
|1971
|USC
|Scott Masingill (Oregon State)
|1972
|USC
|Craig Griswold (University of Oregon)
|1973
|USC
|Mark Pfeil (USC)
|1974
|Stanford
|Peter Jacobsen (University of Oregon)
|1975
|USC
|Scott Simpson (USC)
|1976
|University of Oregon – North/USC– South
|Peter Jacobsen (University of Oregon– North) Scott Simpson (USC – South)
|1977
|University of Oregon – North/Stanford– South
|Phil Currie (University of Oregon- North) Mike Peck (Stanford - South)
|1978
|USC
|Brent Murray (University of Oregon), Mike Peck (Stanford)
|1979
|Arizona State
|Scott Watkins (Arizona State), Dan Croonquist (Arizona State)
|1980
|USC
|Jim Bertoncino (Arizona State), Jack Skilling (Stanford), Craig Steinberg, (USC)
|1981
|Arizona State
|Dan Forsman (Arizona State), Tony Grimes (Arizona State)
|1982
|UCLA
|Corey Pavin (UCLA)
|1983
|UCLA
|Steve Pate, UCLA), Sam Randolph (USC)
|1984
|USC
|Paul Nolen (University of Arizona), Mike Blewett (USC)
|1985
|UCLA
|Duffy Waldorf (UCLA)
|1986
|USC
|Don Walsworth (Stanford)
|1987
|University of Arizona
|Larry Silveira (University of Arizona)
|1988
|Washington
|OD Vincent (Washington)
|1989
|Arizona State
|Christian Cévaër (Stanford)
|1990
|Arizona State
|Phil Mickelson (Arizona State)
|1991
|University of Arizona
|Manny Zerman (University of Arizona)
|1992
|Stanford
|Christian Cévaër (Stanford)
|1993
|Arizona State
|Jason Gore (University of Arizona)
|1994
|Stanford
|Jason Gore (University of Arizona)
|1995
|Arizona State
|Charlie Wi (California)
|1996
|Arizona State
|Tiger Woods (Stanford)
|1997
|Arizona State
|Scott Johnson (Arizona State)
|1998
|Arizona State
|Paul Casey (Arizona State)
|1999
|Arizona State
|Paul Casey (Arizona State)
|2000
|Arizona State
|Paul Casey (Arizona State)
|2001
|USC
|Ricky Barnes (University of Arizona)
|2002
|USC
|Jim Seki (Stanford)
|2003
|UCLA
|John Merrick (UCLA)
|2004
|University of Arizona
|Henry Liaw (University of Arizona)
|2005
|Arizona State
|Erik Olson (Washington)
|2006
|UCLA
|Daniel Im (UCLA)
|2007
|USC
|Jamie Lovemark (USC)
|2008
|Arizona State
|Creighton Honeck (University of Arizona)
|2009
|Washington
|Darren Wallace (Washington)
|2010
|Washington
|Eric Mina (California)
|2011
|USC
|Martin Trainer (USC)
|2012
|California
|Andrew Yun (Stanford)
|2013
|California
|Max Homa (California)
|2014
|Stanford
|Patrick Rodgers (Stanford)
|2015
|Stanford
|Maverick McNealy (Stanford)
|2016
|Stanford
|Jon Rahm (Arizona State)
|2017
|University of Oregon
|Wyndham Clark (University of Oregon)
|2018
|USC
|Justin Suh (USC)
|2019
|Stanford
|Collin Morikawa (California)
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|University of Arizona
|Brad Reeves (University of Arizona)
|2022
|Washington
|Noah Woolsey (Washington)
|2023
|Stanford
|Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford)
|2024
|Arizona State
|Karl Vilips (Stanford)
Women
|Year
|Team
|Individual
|1987
|Arizona State
|Danielle Ammaccapane (Arizona State)
|1988
|Arizona State
|Pam Wright (Arizona State)
|1989
|USC
|Pearl Sinn (Arizona State)
|1990
|UCLA
|Brandie Burton (Arizona State)
|1991
|UCLA
|Lisa Kiggens (UCLA)
|1992
|University of Arizona
|Annika Sorenstam (University of Arizona)
|1993
|Arizona State
|Wendy Ward (Arizona State)
|1994
|Arizona State
|Jennifer Biehn (USC)
|1995
|Arizona State
|Wendy Ward (Arizona State)
|1996
|Arizona State
|Marisa Baena (University of Arizona)
|1997
|University of Arizona
|Mhairi McKay (Stanford)
|1998
|University of Arizona
|Jenna Daniels (University of Arizona)
|1999
|Stanford
|Grace Park (Arizona State)
|2000
|University of Arizona
|Candie Kung (USC)
|2001
|University of Arizona
|Lorena Ochoa (University of Arizona)
|2002
|University of Arizona
|Jimin Kang (Arizona State)
|2003
|California
|Vikki Laing (California)
|2004
|UCLA
|Charlotte Mayorkas (UCLA)
|2005
|UCLA
|Louise Stahle (Arizona State)
|2006
|UCLA
|Paige Mackenzie (Washington)
|2007
|Arizona State
|Tiffany Joh (UCLA)
|2008
|USC
|Paola Moreno (USC)
|2009
|Arizona State
|Carlota Ciganda (Arizona State)
|2010
|University of Arizona
|Carlota Ciganda (Arizona State)
|2011
|USC
|Sophia Popov (USC)
|2012
|California
|Doris Chen (USC)
|2013
|USC
|Annie Park (USC)
|2014
|Stanford
|Alison Lee (UCLA)
|2015
|University of Arizona
|Caroline Inglis (Oregon)
|2016
|USC
|Linnea Strom (Arizona State)
|2017
|UCLA
|Lilia Vu (UCLA)
|2018
|UCLA
|Patty Tavatanakit (UCLA)
|2019
|USC
|Olivia Mehaffey (Arizona State)
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|USC
|Rachel Heck (Stanford)
|2022
|Oregon
|Hsin–Yu (Cynthia) Lu (Oregon)
|2023
|USC
|Rose Zhang (Stanford)
|2024
|Stanford
|Catherine Park (Stanford)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
