Pac-12 Championship Winners Through The Years


The Pac-12 Conference (short for Pacific-12 Conference and previously named the Pac-8 Conference and Pac-10 Conference) encompasses schools based in the western US.

It is one of the most prestigious conferences in NCAA golf helped by the top-tier universities that compete in it, including Stanford, USC, UCLA and Arizona State.

As a result, its universities frequently compete in the NCAA Championships, while some of the greatest players in the game’s history have emerged from Pac-12 Conference teams, including Stanford’s Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson of Arizona State.

Those factors help to ensure that winning the Pac-12 Conference is far from merely a regional achievement and frequently propels successful teams into the national spotlight.

The first year of the Pac-12 Conference in men’s college golf came in 1960 when Stanford was the champion ahead of UCLA, and it has claimed the title 10 times in total, most recently in 2023, when Michael Thorbjornsen was the individual champion. Meanwhile, Stanford’s individual Pac-12 Conference champions have included Tiger Woods in 1996 and Karl Vilips in 2024.

Karl Vilips takes a shot at the NCAA Division I Championship

Stanford's Karl Vilips won the 2024 men's individual title



Another standout team throughout the history of the men’s Pac-12 Conference has been Arizona State, which has won the championship 14 times, most recently in 2024.

Its players have frequently excelled with individual honors, too, with Mickelson becoming its individual champion in 1990 and Paul Casey achieving it a joint-record three times in succession between 1998 and 2000. In 2016, Jon Rahm took the honors while at the university.

Jon Rahm takes a shot during the 2016 Phoenix Open

Jon Rahm took the 2016 individual honors at the Pac-12 Championship



However, the team with the most men’s Pac-12 Championship wins is the University of Southern California (USC), which has enjoyed victory 20 times. Before Casey’s Pac-12 Conference heroics, USC’s Sherman Finger also won the individual title three times, between 1964 and 1966. Its most recent win came in 2018, with Colorado missing out and USC’s Justin Suh taking the individual title.

There is also a women’s Pac-12 Conference, although it only began in 1987. Arizona State won the team championship in the first two years. Nowadays, it has a joint-record eight successes, albeit the most recent of those came some time ago, in 2009, when Carlota Ciganda won the individual title while at the university.

The University of Arizona also has eight titles, while among its individual champions are Annika Sorenstam, who won in 1992, and Lorena Ochoa, who claimed the honor in 2001.

UCLA has also excelled through the years, with seven titles, the most recent of which came in 2018 as one of its players, Patty Tavatanakit, took the individual title. While it hasn’t been as successful, Stanford claimed its third team title in 2024, setting a record 28-under in the process.

Patty Tavatanakit during the 2018 US Women's Open

UCLA's Patty Tavatanakit won the 2018 individual title



In terms of individual women’s Pac-12 Championship honors, only two players have won the title twice – Arizona State’s Wendy Ward in 1993 and 1995, and Ciganda, who followed up her 2009 success with another individual title in 2010.

Other notable names include UCLA’s Lilia Vu, who won in 2017, and Stanford’s Rose Zhang, who claimed the honor in 2023. Another Stanford player, Catherine Park, won the individual title in 2024.

Below is the full list of men’s and women’s team and individual Pac-12 Conference winners.

Pac-12 Championship Winners - Team And Individual

Men

YearTeamIndividual
1960Stanford Pete Choate (Stanford)
1961Washington Clint Names (Washington)
1962USC Pete Choate (Stanford)
1963Washington Dave Stockton (USC)
1964USC Sherman Finger (USC)
1965USC Sherman Finger (USC)
1966USC Sherman Finger (USC)
1967USC Kemp Richardson (USC)
1968Stanford Kemp Richardson (USC)
1969USC Bob Allard (Oregon State), Bruce Osborne (USC), Sandy Adelman (Stanford)
1970StanfordPeter Laszlo (UCLA), Allan Tapie (USC), Gary Sanders (USC), Craig Griswold (University of Oregon)
1971USC Scott Masingill (Oregon State)
1972USC Craig Griswold (University of Oregon)
1973USCMark Pfeil (USC)
1974Stanford Peter Jacobsen (University of Oregon)
1975USC Scott Simpson (USC)
1976University of Oregon – North/USC– SouthPeter Jacobsen (University of Oregon– North) Scott Simpson (USC – South)
1977University of Oregon – North/Stanford– SouthPhil Currie (University of Oregon- North) Mike Peck (Stanford - South)
1978USC Brent Murray (University of Oregon), Mike Peck (Stanford)
1979Arizona State Scott Watkins (Arizona State), Dan Croonquist (Arizona State)
1980USC Jim Bertoncino (Arizona State), Jack Skilling (Stanford), Craig Steinberg, (USC)
1981Arizona State Dan Forsman (Arizona State), Tony Grimes (Arizona State)
1982UCLA Corey Pavin (UCLA)
1983UCLA Steve Pate, UCLA), Sam Randolph (USC)
1984USC Paul Nolen (University of Arizona), Mike Blewett (USC)
1985UCLA Duffy Waldorf (UCLA)
1986USC Don Walsworth (Stanford)
1987University of Arizona Larry Silveira (University of Arizona)
1988Washington OD Vincent (Washington)
1989Arizona State Christian Cévaër (Stanford)
1990Arizona State Phil Mickelson (Arizona State)
1991University of Arizona Manny Zerman (University of Arizona)
1992Stanford Christian Cévaër (Stanford)
1993Arizona State Jason Gore (University of Arizona)
1994Stanford Jason Gore (University of Arizona)
1995Arizona State Charlie Wi (California)
1996Arizona State Tiger Woods (Stanford)
1997Arizona State Scott Johnson (Arizona State)
1998Arizona State Paul Casey (Arizona State)
1999Arizona State Paul Casey (Arizona State)
2000Arizona State Paul Casey (Arizona State)
2001USC Ricky Barnes (University of Arizona)
2002USC Jim Seki (Stanford)
2003UCLAJohn Merrick (UCLA)
2004University of Arizona Henry Liaw (University of Arizona)
2005Arizona State Erik Olson (Washington)
2006UCLA Daniel Im (UCLA)
2007USC Jamie Lovemark (USC)
2008Arizona State Creighton Honeck (University of Arizona)
2009Washington Darren Wallace (Washington)
2010Washington Eric Mina (California)
2011USC Martin Trainer (USC)
2012California Andrew Yun (Stanford)
2013California Max Homa (California)
2014Stanford Patrick Rodgers (Stanford)
2015Stanford Maverick McNealy (Stanford)
2016Stanford Jon Rahm (Arizona State)
2017University of OregonWyndham Clark (University of Oregon)
2018USC Justin Suh (USC)
2019Stanford Collin Morikawa (California)
2020N/A N/A
2021University of Arizona Brad Reeves (University of Arizona)
2022Washington Noah Woolsey (Washington)
2023Stanford Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford)
2024Arizona State Karl Vilips (Stanford)

Women

YearTeamIndividual
1987Arizona State Danielle Ammaccapane (Arizona State)
1988Arizona State Pam Wright (Arizona State)
1989USC Pearl Sinn (Arizona State)
1990UCLA Brandie Burton (Arizona State)
1991UCLA Lisa Kiggens (UCLA)
1992University of ArizonaAnnika Sorenstam (University of Arizona)
1993Arizona State Wendy Ward (Arizona State)
1994Arizona State Jennifer Biehn (USC)
1995Arizona State Wendy Ward (Arizona State)
1996Arizona State Marisa Baena (University of Arizona)
1997University of ArizonaMhairi McKay (Stanford)
1998University of ArizonaJenna Daniels (University of Arizona)
1999Stanford Grace Park (Arizona State)
2000University of ArizonaCandie Kung (USC)
2001University of ArizonaLorena Ochoa (University of Arizona)
2002University of ArizonaJimin Kang (Arizona State)
2003California Vikki Laing (California)
2004UCLA Charlotte Mayorkas (UCLA)
2005UCLA Louise Stahle (Arizona State)
2006UCLA Paige Mackenzie (Washington)
2007Arizona State Tiffany Joh (UCLA)
2008USCPaola Moreno (USC)
2009Arizona State Carlota Ciganda (Arizona State)
2010University of ArizonaCarlota Ciganda (Arizona State)
2011USC Sophia Popov (USC)
2012California Doris Chen (USC)
2013USC Annie Park (USC)
2014StanfordAlison Lee (UCLA)
2015University of ArizonaCaroline Inglis (Oregon)
2016USC Linnea Strom (Arizona State)
2017UCLA Lilia Vu (UCLA)
2018UCLA Patty Tavatanakit (UCLA)
2019USC Olivia Mehaffey (Arizona State)
2020N/A N/A
2021USC Rachel Heck (Stanford)
2022Oregon Hsin–Yu (Cynthia) Lu (Oregon)
2023USC Rose Zhang (Stanford)
2024Stanford Catherine Park (Stanford)
