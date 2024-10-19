Pac-12 Championship Winners Through The Years

The Pac-12 Conference (short for Pacific-12 Conference and previously named the Pac-8 Conference and Pac-10 Conference) encompasses schools based in the western US.

It is one of the most prestigious conferences in NCAA golf helped by the top-tier universities that compete in it, including Stanford, USC, UCLA and Arizona State.

As a result, its universities frequently compete in the NCAA Championships, while some of the greatest players in the game’s history have emerged from Pac-12 Conference teams, including Stanford’s Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson of Arizona State.

Those factors help to ensure that winning the Pac-12 Conference is far from merely a regional achievement and frequently propels successful teams into the national spotlight.

The first year of the Pac-12 Conference in men’s college golf came in 1960 when Stanford was the champion ahead of UCLA, and it has claimed the title 10 times in total, most recently in 2023, when Michael Thorbjornsen was the individual champion. Meanwhile, Stanford’s individual Pac-12 Conference champions have included Tiger Woods in 1996 and Karl Vilips in 2024.

Stanford's Karl Vilips won the 2024 men's individual title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another standout team throughout the history of the men’s Pac-12 Conference has been Arizona State, which has won the championship 14 times, most recently in 2024.

Its players have frequently excelled with individual honors, too, with Mickelson becoming its individual champion in 1990 and Paul Casey achieving it a joint-record three times in succession between 1998 and 2000. In 2016, Jon Rahm took the honors while at the university.

Jon Rahm took the 2016 individual honors at the Pac-12 Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the team with the most men’s Pac-12 Championship wins is the University of Southern California (USC), which has enjoyed victory 20 times. Before Casey’s Pac-12 Conference heroics, USC’s Sherman Finger also won the individual title three times, between 1964 and 1966. Its most recent win came in 2018, with Colorado missing out and USC’s Justin Suh taking the individual title.

There is also a women’s Pac-12 Conference, although it only began in 1987. Arizona State won the team championship in the first two years. Nowadays, it has a joint-record eight successes, albeit the most recent of those came some time ago, in 2009, when Carlota Ciganda won the individual title while at the university.

The University of Arizona also has eight titles, while among its individual champions are Annika Sorenstam, who won in 1992, and Lorena Ochoa, who claimed the honor in 2001.

UCLA has also excelled through the years, with seven titles, the most recent of which came in 2018 as one of its players, Patty Tavatanakit, took the individual title. While it hasn’t been as successful, Stanford claimed its third team title in 2024, setting a record 28-under in the process.

UCLA's Patty Tavatanakit won the 2018 individual title (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of individual women’s Pac-12 Championship honors, only two players have won the title twice – Arizona State’s Wendy Ward in 1993 and 1995, and Ciganda, who followed up her 2009 success with another individual title in 2010.

Other notable names include UCLA’s Lilia Vu, who won in 2017, and Stanford’s Rose Zhang, who claimed the honor in 2023. Another Stanford player, Catherine Park, won the individual title in 2024.

Below is the full list of men’s and women’s team and individual Pac-12 Conference winners.

Pac-12 Championship Winners - Team And Individual

Men

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Team Individual 1960 Stanford Pete Choate (Stanford) 1961 Washington Clint Names (Washington) 1962 USC Pete Choate (Stanford) 1963 Washington Dave Stockton (USC) 1964 USC Sherman Finger (USC) 1965 USC Sherman Finger (USC) 1966 USC Sherman Finger (USC) 1967 USC Kemp Richardson (USC) 1968 Stanford Kemp Richardson (USC) 1969 USC Bob Allard (Oregon State), Bruce Osborne (USC), Sandy Adelman (Stanford) 1970 Stanford Peter Laszlo (UCLA), Allan Tapie (USC), Gary Sanders (USC), Craig Griswold (University of Oregon) 1971 USC Scott Masingill (Oregon State) 1972 USC Craig Griswold (University of Oregon) 1973 USC Mark Pfeil (USC) 1974 Stanford Peter Jacobsen (University of Oregon) 1975 USC Scott Simpson (USC) 1976 University of Oregon – North/USC– South Peter Jacobsen (University of Oregon– North) Scott Simpson (USC – South) 1977 University of Oregon – North/Stanford– South Phil Currie (University of Oregon- North) Mike Peck (Stanford - South) 1978 USC Brent Murray (University of Oregon), Mike Peck (Stanford) 1979 Arizona State Scott Watkins (Arizona State), Dan Croonquist (Arizona State) 1980 USC Jim Bertoncino (Arizona State), Jack Skilling (Stanford), Craig Steinberg, (USC) 1981 Arizona State Dan Forsman (Arizona State), Tony Grimes (Arizona State) 1982 UCLA Corey Pavin (UCLA) 1983 UCLA Steve Pate, UCLA), Sam Randolph (USC) 1984 USC Paul Nolen (University of Arizona), Mike Blewett (USC) 1985 UCLA Duffy Waldorf (UCLA) 1986 USC Don Walsworth (Stanford) 1987 University of Arizona Larry Silveira (University of Arizona) 1988 Washington OD Vincent (Washington) 1989 Arizona State Christian Cévaër (Stanford) 1990 Arizona State Phil Mickelson (Arizona State) 1991 University of Arizona Manny Zerman (University of Arizona) 1992 Stanford Christian Cévaër (Stanford) 1993 Arizona State Jason Gore (University of Arizona) 1994 Stanford Jason Gore (University of Arizona) 1995 Arizona State Charlie Wi (California) 1996 Arizona State Tiger Woods (Stanford) 1997 Arizona State Scott Johnson (Arizona State) 1998 Arizona State Paul Casey (Arizona State) 1999 Arizona State Paul Casey (Arizona State) 2000 Arizona State Paul Casey (Arizona State) 2001 USC Ricky Barnes (University of Arizona) 2002 USC Jim Seki (Stanford) 2003 UCLA John Merrick (UCLA) 2004 University of Arizona Henry Liaw (University of Arizona) 2005 Arizona State Erik Olson (Washington) 2006 UCLA Daniel Im (UCLA) 2007 USC Jamie Lovemark (USC) 2008 Arizona State Creighton Honeck (University of Arizona) 2009 Washington Darren Wallace (Washington) 2010 Washington Eric Mina (California) 2011 USC Martin Trainer (USC) 2012 California Andrew Yun (Stanford) 2013 California Max Homa (California) 2014 Stanford Patrick Rodgers (Stanford) 2015 Stanford Maverick McNealy (Stanford) 2016 Stanford Jon Rahm (Arizona State) 2017 University of Oregon Wyndham Clark (University of Oregon) 2018 USC Justin Suh (USC) 2019 Stanford Collin Morikawa (California) 2020 N/A N/A 2021 University of Arizona Brad Reeves (University of Arizona) 2022 Washington Noah Woolsey (Washington) 2023 Stanford Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) 2024 Arizona State Karl Vilips (Stanford)

Women