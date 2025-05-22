Northwestern Take Down Stanford For Historic NCAA Title

Northwestern pulled off a sensational upset in the 2025 NCAA Division 1 final at Omni La Costa Resort in California to take down the no.1-seeded Stanford for the Wildcats' first ever women's national golf championship.

Northwestern Junior Dianna Lee managed to hold off Andrea Revuelta with a clutch 4ft par putt on the 18th hole for the crucial point.

Lee was 3up after 12 and saw her advantage closed to just 1up heading down the final hole but managed to hold off the Spaniard, who ranks 4th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, to secure the historic victory.

Northwestern beat the Cardinal, whose roster of five all rank in the top 20 in the country, 3-2 thanks to wins from Lauryn Nguyen, Hsin Tai Lin and Lee, with Megha Ganne and Kelly Xu picking up Stanford's two points.

Stanford had won the NCAA title in 2022 and 2024 and held the no.1 seed after winning the stroke-play portion by 21 strokes.

Northwestern came into the week ranked 11th in the country and took down No.6 Arkansas and No.2 Oregon on their way to the final.

“More than doing what people didn’t think you could is this group believing what it thought it could do,” Northwestern coach Emily Fletcher told Golf Channel.

Earlier this week, Arkansas' Jose Maria Marin won the individual honors, as the Colombian became the third Razorback to win the title. Marin, who ranks 11th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, beat FSU's Mirabel Ting by two.

Attention now turns to the men's NCAA finals, which begin on Friday.

Women's NCAA National Championship Match scores: 

  • Megha Ganne (Stanford) defeated Ashley Yun (NU), 5&4
  • Lauryn Nguyen (NU) defeated Paula Martin Sampedro (Stanford), 1UP
  • Hsin Tai Lin (NU) defeated Meja Örtengren (Stanford), 3&2
  • Kelly Xu (Stanford) defeated Elise Lee (NU), 1UP
  • Dianna Lee (NU) defeated Andrea Revuelta (Stanford), 1UP

Northwestern 3-2 Stanford

