Where Did Tiger Woods Go To College?
Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time, but where did he go to college?
By the time Tiger Woods began his college career in 1994, he was widely regarded as a golf prodigy, helped by some extraordinary achievements in his early life, including three consecutive US Junior Amateur titles between 1991 and 1993.
That reputation was enhanced even more in 1994 when Woods became the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious US Amateur at just 18.
Those achievements naturally made him one of the most sought-after amateur golfers for college programs across the US, so it’s hardly surprising that he was not short of options before choosing Stanford.
It proved to be a sensible choice for several reasons, including its California location, where Woods was raised, its first-class academic reputation, and, perhaps most importantly, its equally stellar golf tradition and success, which included seven men’s NCAA Division I Championship titles when he enrolled.
Woods’ time at Stanford, where he studied economics, was comparatively brief at only two years, but he made a lasting impact.
During his freshman year, Woods was named the Pac-10 Conference Player of the Year twice before he became only the second student from the university to win the individual NCAA Division I Championship title in 1996.
The same year, he also won the Haskins Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the US. Despite his brief Stanford career, Woods also amassed 11 collegiate wins.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Woods also continued to make his mark in amateur golf away from the university during his time at Stanford, including winning his third consecutive US Amateur title in 1996.
Given his extraordinary success as a college golfer, it was perhaps inevitable that the allure of the professional game would ultimately prove too strong to turn down, and in August 1996, he left his amateur career behind, turned professional and signed a lucrative endorsement deal with Nike - a relationship that lasted for 27 years.
Since leaving Stanford, Woods has had one of the best careers of any player, despite a string of injuries, including 15 Major wins among 110 professional victories, a record-equalling 82 of which have come on the PGA Tour.
While it is Woods’ professional career that will his legacy, his glorious two years at Stanford undoubtedly laid many of the foundations.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Andalucia Masters Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds
Ahead of the final European event on the DP World Tour's 2024 schedule, Golf Monthly has picked out a handful of names who are expected to be in contention at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
FootJoy Women’s Winter Golf Boots Review
Golf boots are specifically designed to be worn in winter conditions and, in this piece, Carly Cummins takes FootJoy's model to the golf course
By Carly Cummins Published
-
Which Golfers Have Previously Won The Ben Hogan Award?
The Ben Hogan Award is one of the most prestigious in college golf and, throughout its history, a number of big names have won it and forged great careers
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which College Players Went Straight To LIV Golf?
LIV Golf has vast experience among its ranks, but a few players made the leap to the big-money circuit straight from college – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Do College Golfers Get Paid?
College golfers frequently have high profiles in the modern game, but do they get paid?
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
When Are The NCAA Division I Golf Championships?
The NCAA Division I Golf Championship are the top events in collegiate golf, but when are they held?
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is The Biggest College Golf Tournament?
The men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Championship is considered the biggest event in college golf – here’s why
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is The NCAA?
The NCAA plays a key role in the college careers of many players who make it in the professional game, but what is it?
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Many College Golfers Are There In The US?
College golf offers an excellent way for potential stars to find a way to the professional game, but how many take that route in the US?
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Does PGA Tour University Work?
PGA Tour University was introduced in 2020 to offer a clear pathway for top college golfers to join the professional ranks, but how does it work?
By Mike Hall Published