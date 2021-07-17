Who is the GM Tipster backing at the halfway mark at Royal St George's?

Open Championship Post-Cut Golf Betting Tips 2021

Brooks Koepka 1pt each way at 18/1 with William Hill

Brooks Koepka is six off the lead but the leaderboard could look very different after round three. Koepka was three over par after three holes, yet got it round in 66. BET NOW

Dustin Johnson 0.5pts each way at 8/1 with Bet365

World number one Dustin Johnson forced himself into the conversation with a 64 for a share of fourth spot on another low-scoring day – and he could go all the way this weekend. BET NOW

Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, detached himself from what was looking a three-horse race with Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth for the Claret Jug at balmy Royal St George’s and starts day three with a two-shot lead over Morikawa.

Spieth, our main selection at 20/1, is one further back and world number one Dustin Johnson forced himself into the conversation with a 64 for a share of fourth spot on another low-scoring day.

The experienced South African, having started the week as a 33/1 shot after finishing runner-up to Jon Rahm at the US Open, is now a best-priced 5/2 to hook the most prestigious prize in golf for a second time.

As he’s much better-known for finishing second rather than first on the big occasions, there has to a question mark over his resolve if it comes down a tight finish.

In the one Major he did win, by seven at St Andrews, he was so far superior that his nerve wasn’t seriously tested.

He won’t want it to go to a playoff as he’s no better at those than England were at taking penalties in the Euro20 final.

We saw a bit of that earlier this year when, partnering Charl Schwartzel in the Zurich Classic pairs shootout against Marc Leishman and Cam Smith, he carved his drive at the first playoff into the water hazard.

Six times a Majors runner-up (2012 Masters, 2015 Open, 2015 and 2021 US Open, 2017 and 2021 PGA), ‘Shrek’ looked like separating himself from the field when eagling the 14th yesterday.

But almost immediately he recorded his first bogey of the week at 16 and needed a 12ft par-saver to prevent dropping another at 17.

So I am no rush to take the 5/2 even though his driving is sublime, his swing a thing of beauty and his putting, once his weakness, this week right up there with the best.

Morikawa, the 24-year-old Californian who is already a Major winner, produced a masterclass in iron play in his 64 but thoughts go back seven days to the Scottish Open on an easier links when the 2020 PGA champion finished only 71st, 15 shots adrift of the winner.

The R&A won’t be delirious about 11 under leading and 52 players being under the par of 70 on a course where only four broke par in 2011 and only 750/1 winner Ben Curtis did so in 2003.

Expect the pin positions to be tougher and the greens slicker for the last 36. But they can’t do much about the weather or the wind.

Spieth is hitting far more fairways than was anticipated but for once failed to sink his normal ration of birdie putts.

Now available at 5/1, he is still my idea of the winner. But the proximity of DJ and the lurking menace of Rahm and Brooks Koepka at six off the lead mean the leaderboard could look very different after round three.

Koepka was three over par after three holes, yet got it round in 66.

This Majors specialist can wreak some havoc at 18/1 and, two ahead of him, Johnson has come in a bit under the radar and the 8/1 is well worth considering as most bookmakers are now paying four places each-way.

If you are not already on Spieth at 20/1, take the 5/1 if you can get it as the 2017 Open hero looks on great terms with himself.

His golfing brain is as astute as ever and he’s every bit as good an iron player as Morikawa.

Big names who won’t be winning: Rory McIlroy 11 behind Oosthuizen in 53rd place and Bryson DeChambeau one back of Rory in 65th. But both just about made the cut.

Additional outright bets: 1pt each-way Koepka at 18/1 and 0.5pt each-way Johnson at 8/1.

With 78 qualifiers – 13 sneaked in bang on the mark at one over par – Saturday and Sunday were always going to be long days and leaders Oosthuizen and Morikawa have to wait until five minutes to four for their tee-off time.

In twoball betting I’m taking Shane Lowry, after two years as champion, to go out in style in the 2.00 match against Brandt Snedeker, who is not having a great year (only one top-ten outside the pairs event in New Orleans).

The bearded Irishman is a key component of my 1pt Saturday accumulator which also needs Xander Schauffele to beat Benjamin Hebert (11.15), Koepka to whip Mackenzie Hughes (2.55), Andy Sullivan to outpoint Marcel Siem (3.15) and Spieth to take out Dylan Frittelli (3.45).

