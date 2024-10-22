Maybank Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A world-class field competes in the second edition of the no-cut event with the chance to claim a sizeable first prize and crucial Race to CME Globe points
The LPGA Tour returned to Malaysia for the first time in six years for the 2023 Maybank Championship, an inaugural tournament with a field of just 78 and no cut.
The second edition of the event, which takes place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, follows an identical format, while the prize money on offer is also the same as a year ago.
Back then, Celine Boutier claimed her sixth LPGA Tour title when she beat Jeeno Thitikul in an epic nine-hole play-off, which tied the record for the second-longest stretch of extra holes in LPGA Tour history.
It was worth the effort, though, as she claimed prize money of $450,000 from the $3m purse while Thitikul had to settle for $282,976, and identical sums will be awarded to the top two this week.
Following this week’s event only three tournaments will remain before the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship. That is slated to have a purse of $11m - one of the largest ever in the women’s game - so competition is understandably intense to try and finish in the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe standings to ensure qualification. Whoever wins this week will bank 500 Race to CME Globe points.
Below is the prize money payout for the LPGA Maybank Championship.
Maybank Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$68,944
|10th
|$62,746
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Maybank Championship?
As well as defending champion Boutier, there are many other world-class players in the field for this week’s tournament.
One is Australian Hannah Green, who is looking for her second successive title after holding off Boutier in last week’s BMW Ladies Championship. That was her third win of the season, so she will surely be confident of another success going into this week’s event.
She’s unlikely to have it all her own way given the strength of the field overall, though. Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue also plays, while other Major winners in the field include Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso and Brooke Henderson.
The player Boutier beat at last year’s event, Jeeno Thitikul, also returns, while other big names in the field include Patty Tavatanakit, Maja Stark, Jennifer Kupcho, Haeran Ryu and Megan Khang.
Charley Hull also makes her first start since finishing T19 at the Kroger Queen City Championship the week after the Solheim Cup, while she is joined by European teammates including Esther Henseleit, Linn Grant and Albane Valenzuela.
Who Won The 2023 Maybank Championship?
The 2023 tournament was won by Celine Boutier, but she was made to work for it, emerging on top after an epic nine-hole playoff against Jeeno Thitikul, the joint second-longest in LPGA Tour history.
Where Is The LPGA Maybank Championship?
The inaugural tournament was held in 2023 at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club and players return to the venue for this week. The West Course, where the tournament will be held, is generally regarded as one of the best in Malaysia.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
