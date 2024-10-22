Maybank Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

A world-class field competes in the second edition of the no-cut event with the chance to claim a sizeable first prize and crucial Race to CME Globe points

Celine Boutier with the Maybank Championship trophy
Celine Boutier defends her title
Mike Hall
The LPGA Tour returned to Malaysia for the first time in six years for the 2023 Maybank Championship, an inaugural tournament with a field of just 78 and no cut.

The second edition of the event, which takes place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, follows an identical format, while the prize money on offer is also the same as a year ago.

Back then, Celine Boutier claimed her sixth LPGA Tour title when she beat Jeeno Thitikul in an epic nine-hole play-off, which tied the record for the second-longest stretch of extra holes in LPGA Tour history.

It was worth the effort, though, as she claimed prize money of $450,000 from the $3m purse while Thitikul had to settle for $282,976, and identical sums will be awarded to the top two this week. 

Following this week’s event only three tournaments will remain before the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship. That is slated to have a purse of $11m - one of the largest ever in the women’s game - so competition is understandably intense to try and finish in the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe standings to ensure qualification. Whoever wins this week will bank 500 Race to CME Globe points.

Below is the prize money payout for the LPGA Maybank Championship.

Maybank  Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$282,976
3rd$205,279
4th$158,799
5th$127,816
6th$104,576
7th$87,534
8th$76,690
9th$68,944
10th$62,746
11th$58,097
12th$54,223
13th$50,815
14th$47,717
15th$44,928
16th$42,449
17th$40,282
18th$38,422
19th$36,873
20th$35,633
21st$34,395
22nd$33,154
23rd$31,916
24th$30,675
25th$29,592
26th$28,508
27th$27,421
28th$26,337
29th$25,253
30th$24,324
31st$23,394
32nd$22,464
33rd$21,534
34th$20,604
35th$19,831
36th$19,056
37th$18,283
38th$17,507
39th$16,731
40th$16,112
41st$15,493
42nd$14,874
43rd$14,252
44th$13,634
45th$13,169
46th$12,704
47th$12,239
48th$11,774
49th$11,309
50th$10,844
51st$10,536
52nd$10,225
53rd$9,914
54th$9,606
55th$9,295
56th$8,984
57th$8,676
58th$8,365
59th$8,058
60th$7,747
61st$7,593
62nd$7,436
63rd$7,282
64th$7,128
65th$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Maybank Championship?

Hannah Green takes a shot at the BMW Ladies Championship

Hannah Green goes in search of her fourth win of the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Boutier, there are many other world-class players in the field for this week’s tournament. 

One is Australian Hannah Green, who is looking for her second successive title after holding off Boutier in last week’s BMW Ladies Championship. That was her third win of the season, so she will surely be confident of another success going into this week’s event.

She’s unlikely to have it all her own way given the strength of the field overall, though. Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue also plays, while other Major winners in the field include Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso and Brooke Henderson.

The player Boutier beat at last year’s event, Jeeno Thitikul, also returns, while other big names in the field include Patty Tavatanakit, Maja Stark, Jennifer Kupcho, Haeran Ryu and Megan Khang.

Charley Hull also makes her first start since finishing T19 at the Kroger Queen City Championship the week after the Solheim Cup, while she is joined by European teammates including Esther Henseleit, Linn Grant and Albane Valenzuela.

Who Won The 2023 Maybank Championship?

The 2023 tournament was won by Celine Boutier, but she was made to work for it, emerging on top after an epic nine-hole playoff against Jeeno Thitikul, the joint second-longest in LPGA Tour history.

Where Is The LPGA Maybank Championship?

The inaugural tournament was held in 2023 at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club and players return to the venue for this week. The West Course, where the tournament will be held, is generally regarded as one of the best in Malaysia.

