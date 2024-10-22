Maybank Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour returned to Malaysia for the first time in six years for the 2023 Maybank Championship, an inaugural tournament with a field of just 78 and no cut.

The second edition of the event, which takes place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, follows an identical format, while the prize money on offer is also the same as a year ago.

Back then, Celine Boutier claimed her sixth LPGA Tour title when she beat Jeeno Thitikul in an epic nine-hole play-off, which tied the record for the second-longest stretch of extra holes in LPGA Tour history.

It was worth the effort, though, as she claimed prize money of $450,000 from the $3m purse while Thitikul had to settle for $282,976, and identical sums will be awarded to the top two this week.

Following this week’s event only three tournaments will remain before the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship. That is slated to have a purse of $11m - one of the largest ever in the women’s game - so competition is understandably intense to try and finish in the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe standings to ensure qualification. Whoever wins this week will bank 500 Race to CME Globe points.

Below is the prize money payout for the LPGA Maybank Championship.

Maybank Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $68,944 10th $62,746 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Maybank Championship?

Hannah Green goes in search of her fourth win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Boutier, there are many other world-class players in the field for this week’s tournament.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One is Australian Hannah Green, who is looking for her second successive title after holding off Boutier in last week’s BMW Ladies Championship. That was her third win of the season, so she will surely be confident of another success going into this week’s event.

She’s unlikely to have it all her own way given the strength of the field overall, though. Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue also plays, while other Major winners in the field include Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso and Brooke Henderson.

The player Boutier beat at last year’s event, Jeeno Thitikul, also returns, while other big names in the field include Patty Tavatanakit, Maja Stark, Jennifer Kupcho, Haeran Ryu and Megan Khang.

Charley Hull also makes her first start since finishing T19 at the Kroger Queen City Championship the week after the Solheim Cup, while she is joined by European teammates including Esther Henseleit, Linn Grant and Albane Valenzuela.

Who Won The 2023 Maybank Championship? The 2023 tournament was won by Celine Boutier, but she was made to work for it, emerging on top after an epic nine-hole playoff against Jeeno Thitikul, the joint second-longest in LPGA Tour history.