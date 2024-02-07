Augusta National Women’s Amateur Field 2024
Some of the best amateur players in the world will take part in the fifth edition of the prestigious tournament
The fifth edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will see two former champions compete, but there's no place for 2023 winner Rose Zhang, who has now turned professional.
Last year, the American beat Jenny Bae in a playoff, but after a stunning amateur career, she chose to turn pro soon after, leaving 2021 champion Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis as the two former winners at the 2024 edition of the prestigious event.
The first 36 holes will be played at Georgia’s Champions Retreat Golf Club before the 30 who make the cut head to Augusta National for the final round, and as well as the former winners, there are a host of other exciting prospects in the 72-player field.
That includes all of the top 43 eligible players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) at the end of 2023. Topping that list was Swede Ingrid Lindblad. The 2021 European Ladies Amateur champion came close to winning the event in 2022, only to finish one shot behind Davis. The player Lindblad shared her runner-up finish with that year, American Latanna Stone, also appears.
As for Davis, she will head into this year's tournament hoping to avoid a repeat of 2023, when she got the defence of her title off to the worst possible start when she was given a four-shot penalty for playing preferred lies in the rough twice on her opening hole. Those were costly mistakes as she missed the cut by two shots.
Kajitani appears three years after she became the first Japanese player to win a title at Augusta National, which was just eight days before Hideki Matsuyama doubled the tally with his win at The Masters.
Other names to look out for include the winner of the 2022 World Junior Girls Championship, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio. The Spaniard finished 2023 second in the WAGR and will be hoping to demonstrate her abilities on one of the biggest stages in the amateur game.
Third in the WAGR at the end of 2023 was Minsol Kim. She was the 2022 Korea Girls Junior champion and finished T10 at the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship the year after to highlight her credentials as a major up-and-coming talent.
Elsewhere, English stars Lottie Woad, who won the 2022 Girls Amateur Championship, and Charlotte Heath, who claimed the Smyth Salver at the 2023 AIG Women's Open as low amateur, also play.
Other amateurs in the field from that tournament who will be playing include 2023 Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific champion Ella Galitsky, 2023 European Ladies Amateur Champion Julia Lopez Ramirez and the player who became Women's Amateur Champion the same year, Chiara Horder.
Below is the field for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur, which takes place between 3 and 6 April.
Augusta National Women's Amateur Field
- Yuna Araki
- Kajsa Arwefjall
- Amari Avery
- Helen Briem
- Phoebe Brinker
- Zoe Antoinette Campos
- Jensen Castle
- Leigh Chien
- Gianna Clemente
- Hailee Cooper
- Hannah Darling
- Anna Davis
- Sadie Englemann
- Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
- Maisie Filler
- Francesco Fiorellini
- Laney Frye
- Eila Galitsky
- Megha Ganne
- Melanie Green
- Charlotte Heath
- Rachel Heck
- Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
- Chiara Horder
- Saori Iijima
- Tsubasa Kajitani
- Lauren Kim
- Minsol Kim
- Jasmine Koo
- Rachel Kuehn
- Andrea Lignell
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Caitlyn Macnab
- Rianne Malixi
- Maria Jose Marin
- Paula Martin Sampedro
- Emma McMyler
- Ashley Menne
- Emilia Migliaccio Doran
- Anna Morgan
- Hinano Muguruma
- Kokoro Nakamura
- Lauryn Nguyen
- Farrah O'Keefe
- Meja Ortengren
- Annabelle Pancake
- Ashleigh Park
- Catherine Park
- Jennie Park
- Avani Prashanth
- Andrea Revuelta
- Kiara Romero
- Louise Rydqvist
- Amanda Sambach
- Megan Schofill
- Mamika Shinchi
- Bailey Shoemaker
- Latanna Stone
- Nora Sundberg
- Asterisk Talley
- Rocio Tejedo
- Sayaka Teroako
- Mirabel Ting
- Casey Weidenfeld
- Yana Wilson
- Lottie Woad
- Chun-Wei Wu
- Kelly Xu
- Suzuna Yokoyama
- Rin Yoshida
How Do You Qualify For The Augusta National Women's Amateur?
There are 10 ways to qualify for the Augusta National Women's Amateur:
1. Reigning US Women's Amateur champion.
2. Reigning Women’s Amateur champion
3. Reigning Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific champion
4. Reigning R&A Girls Amateur champion
5. Reigning US Girls' Junior champion
6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA Champion
7. Past champions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur within the last five years
8. The 30 highest ranked players from the USA based on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking who haven't otherwise qualified
9. The 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Ranking
10. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee
Who Are The Previous Winners Of The Augusta National Women's Amateur?
Jennifer Kupcho won the first Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019. The American, who has since won three LPGA Tour titles, beat Maria Fassi by four shots. After the tournament was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19, it returned in 2021 with Tsubasa Kajitani winning after a playoff. The 2022 title went to American Anna Davis, while Rose Zhang took the honours the following year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
