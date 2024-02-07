Augusta National Women’s Amateur Field 2024

The fifth edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will see two former champions compete, but there's no place for 2023 winner Rose Zhang, who has now turned professional.

Last year, the American beat Jenny Bae in a playoff, but after a stunning amateur career, she chose to turn pro soon after, leaving 2021 champion Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis as the two former winners at the 2024 edition of the prestigious event.

The first 36 holes will be played at Georgia’s Champions Retreat Golf Club before the 30 who make the cut head to Augusta National for the final round, and as well as the former winners, there are a host of other exciting prospects in the 72-player field.

Rose Zhang turned pro soon after winning the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

That includes all of the top 43 eligible players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) at the end of 2023. Topping that list was Swede Ingrid Lindblad. The 2021 European Ladies Amateur champion came close to winning the event in 2022, only to finish one shot behind Davis. The player Lindblad shared her runner-up finish with that year, American Latanna Stone, also appears.

As for Davis, she will head into this year's tournament hoping to avoid a repeat of 2023, when she got the defence of her title off to the worst possible start when she was given a four-shot penalty for playing preferred lies in the rough twice on her opening hole. Those were costly mistakes as she missed the cut by two shots.

Kajitani appears three years after she became the first Japanese player to win a title at Augusta National, which was just eight days before Hideki Matsuyama doubled the tally with his win at The Masters.

Other names to look out for include the winner of the 2022 World Junior Girls Championship, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio. The Spaniard finished 2023 second in the WAGR and will be hoping to demonstrate her abilities on one of the biggest stages in the amateur game.

Third in the WAGR at the end of 2023 was Minsol Kim. She was the 2022 Korea Girls Junior champion and finished T10 at the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship the year after to highlight her credentials as a major up-and-coming talent.

Elsewhere, English stars Lottie Woad, who won the 2022 Girls Amateur Championship, and Charlotte Heath, who claimed the Smyth Salver at the 2023 AIG Women's Open as low amateur, also play.

Charlotte Heath was 2023 AIG Women's Open low amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other amateurs in the field from that tournament who will be playing include 2023 Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific champion Ella Galitsky, 2023 European Ladies Amateur Champion Julia Lopez Ramirez and the player who became Women's Amateur Champion the same year, Chiara Horder.

Below is the field for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur, which takes place between 3 and 6 April.

Augusta National Women's Amateur Field

Yuna Araki

Kajsa Arwefjall

Amari Avery

Helen Briem

Phoebe Brinker

Zoe Antoinette Campos

Jensen Castle

Leigh Chien

Gianna Clemente

Hailee Cooper

Hannah Darling

Anna Davis

Sadie Englemann

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

Maisie Filler

Francesco Fiorellini

Laney Frye

Eila Galitsky

Megha Ganne

Melanie Green

Charlotte Heath

Rachel Heck

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

Chiara Horder

Saori Iijima

Tsubasa Kajitani

Lauren Kim

Minsol Kim

Jasmine Koo

Rachel Kuehn

Andrea Lignell

Ingrid Lindblad

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Caitlyn Macnab

Rianne Malixi

Maria Jose Marin

Paula Martin Sampedro

Emma McMyler

Ashley Menne

Emilia Migliaccio Doran

Anna Morgan

Hinano Muguruma

Kokoro Nakamura

Lauryn Nguyen

Farrah O'Keefe

Meja Ortengren

Annabelle Pancake

Ashleigh Park

Catherine Park

Jennie Park

Avani Prashanth

Andrea Revuelta

Kiara Romero

Louise Rydqvist

Amanda Sambach

Megan Schofill

Mamika Shinchi

Bailey Shoemaker

Latanna Stone

Nora Sundberg

Asterisk Talley

Rocio Tejedo

Sayaka Teroako

Mirabel Ting

Casey Weidenfeld

Yana Wilson

Lottie Woad

Chun-Wei Wu

Kelly Xu

Suzuna Yokoyama

Rin Yoshida

How Do You Qualify For The Augusta National Women's Amateur? There are 10 ways to qualify for the Augusta National Women's Amateur: 1. Reigning US Women's Amateur champion. 2. Reigning Women’s Amateur champion 3. Reigning Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific champion 4. Reigning R&A Girls Amateur champion 5. Reigning US Girls' Junior champion 6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA Champion 7. Past champions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur within the last five years 8. The 30 highest ranked players from the USA based on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking who haven't otherwise qualified 9. The 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year's (2022) final Women's World Amateur Ranking 10. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women's Amateur Committee