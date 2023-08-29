Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Megan Khang What’s In The Bag?

Megan Khang has been in fine form in 2023 and finished in the top ten of three of the five majors. One of the most consistent players on the LPGA Tour, she qualified for the 2014 US Open when she was just 14 years old and is sure to be a stalwart of the US Solheim Cup team in years to come as one of America’s leading players. We take a peek inside the bag of the girl from Rockland, Massachusetts.

Megan Khang WITB: Full Specs

Driver: PXG 0311 GEN6 with 9 degrees fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD 5th Generation shaft.

Fairway: PXG 0341 X Proto with 15 degrees fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana TB shaft.

Hybrids: TaylorMade GAPR Hi (3 & 4) with 19, 22 degrees, with Graphite Design Tour AD UT Hybrid shafts.

Irons: PXG 0211 ST (5-PW), with Aerotech SteelFiber FC shafts.

Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy Milled (52˚-10˚, 56˚-10˚ & 60˚), with Aerotech SteelFiber FC shafts.

Putter: PXG Brandon Battle Ready

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver

PXG 0311 Gen6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Khang is a PXG staff player and has been since her rookie season on the LPGA Tour. She carries almost a full bag of PXG clubs and her driver is the PXG 0311 GEN6, set to nine degrees of loft.

PXG clubs are known for being at the premium end of the market but the 0311 driver compares favorably in price to any of the best drivers currently available. Khang plays the standard 0311 Gen6 driver but there is an ultra forgiving option too, the the PXG 0311 XF Gen6.

We tested the XF model and it performed excellently. We saw big ball speed and distance gains over Gen5 and were wowed by the forgiveness and playability achieved through the weighting system dialed in during a fitting. Definitely one of the best drivers for forgiveness.

Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen6 Driver Review

Fairway Wood

PXG 0341 X Proto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Khang is currently using a PXG prototype three-wood which is unavailable for retail. While we obviously haven’t been able to get hold of one of these prototypes for testing, we did review the 0211 range of PXG woods and found them to be among the best value clubs on the market right now, especially as prices also include a fitting, either in person or online. Khang's model has 15 degrees of loft and is fitted with a Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana TB shaft.

Hybrid

TaylorMade GAPR Hi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the rest of her bag is made up exclusively of PXG clubs, Khang carries two hybrids in her bag which we believe to be TaylorMade GAPR Hi clubs. This is an interesting choice as its a significantly older club which was originally released in 2018.

As we know, tour players all have their own individual preferences though and Khang's decision to go with an older TaylorMade model is a perfect example of how pros will often ignore the newer products and instead go with what they feel suits their game. She carries two of them at the moment with 19 and 22 degrees of loft, and both are fitted with Graphite Design Tour AD UT Hybrid shafts.

Irons

PXG 0211 ST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her irons, Khang plays the PXG 0211 ST from five iron down to pitching wedge. These are a slightly older model having been released in 2021. The PXG 0211 ST blades are triple forged, solid-body irons that provide exceptional feel and workability.

It's very consistent too - our testing showed that the distances repeated themselves and only the worst strikes saw significant drop offs in carry. The ball flight is quite flat, which suggests that faster swingers will get the most out of these irons and golfers looking for a little more speed and assistance off center can opt for the equally impressive 0211 DC model.

Wedges

PXG Sugar Daddy II

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Onto wedges now, and Khang has three PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II Milled wedges, with lofts of 52°, 56° and 60°. The extra grind option as well as the unique levels of adjustability make the Sugar Daddy II a highly versatile wedge and one that would stack up against any on the market.

Where these wedges stood out in testing was in terms of the spin they provided and the forgiveness they offered. They were a little on the firm side though, despite being forged from 8620 carbon steel. Sugar Daddy II wedges offer two sole grinds (C and BP) for players to choose from. The C-Grind was created for versatility and firmer turf and sand conditions, while the BP-Grind was developed for softer conditions and forgiveness.

Read our full PXG Sugar Daddy II wedge review

Putter

PXG Battle Ready Brandon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Khang uses a PXG Battle Ready Brandon putter. The Battle Ready line of putters are extremely impressive and we especially likes the comprehensive options for shaft length, loft lie weights and hosel on offer. The Brandon is PXG’s take on the classic Anser blade putter. Many brands have paid homage to this shape of putter and this is certainly one of the best we’ve seen. With a well balanced head and great sound and feel, we were mightily impressed with the Brandon and awarded it five stars.

Read our full PXG Battle Ready Brandon Putter review

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Future)

Khang is one of a great many players who use the new Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. In our testing of the latest version of the Pro V1 we were struck mainly by how impressively consistent it was in the long game. The Pro V1 ball has been hugely popular for a number of years but Titleist have been able to make some subtle improvements without sacrificing any of the things that make this ball so iconic.