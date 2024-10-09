Mason Andersen Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Mason Andersen only turned professional in 2022, but he already has a win and a PGA Tour card - here are 10 things to know about the American
Mason Andersen was one of 30 Korn Ferry Tour players to earn a PGA Tour card through its season-long points list in 2024, but that's just the latest step in an impressive career to date for the American.
Here are 10 things to know about the PGA Tour professional.
Mason Andersen Facts
1. Mason Andersen was born in Mesa, Arizona on 23 November 1998.
2. His earliest memory of playing the game came when he shot 116 in his first event, which included him swinging at his golf ball six times when it became stuck in a bush.
3. Andersen was named Arizona Golf Association Player of the Year in 2017.
4. The same year, he made his first Major appearance in the US Open at Erin Hills, where he missed the cut.
5. He enrolled at the University of Arizona in 2017, where among his achievements were three match play wins at the 2022 NCAA Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Andersen turned professional in 2022 before joining the Korn Ferry Tour the following year.
7. In 2024, he claimed his first professional victory at the 117 Visa Argentina Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, which earned him an exemption to The Open at Royal Troon.
8. He finished 22nd on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List at the end of the season to earn his PGA Tour card.
9. Anderson’s girlfriend is Breyana Matthews, the younger sister of NHL team Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. Breyana is also an accomplished golfer and was on the Arizona State University’s Sun Devils women’s golf team until the end of the 2023 season.
10. His favorite sports teams are the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers.
Mason Andersen Bio
|Full name
|Mason Andersen
|Born
|1998 - Mesa, Arizona
|Resides
|Mesa, Arizona
|College
|Arizona State University
|Turned pro
|2022
|Pro wins
|1
|Current tour
|PGA Tour
Mason Andersen Wins
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2024 Visa Argentina Open
|Korn Ferry Tour
|-17 (playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Don't Wait For Black Friday, These Amazon Prime Golf Deals Won't Last!
Black Friday isn't too far off but why wait? There are some fantastic bargains to be had on Amazon's Big Deal Days Event so act now!
By David Usher Published
-
Henrik Stenson Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Pro Golfer
How well do you know the former Open champion from Sweden?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Ricky Castillo Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Ricky Castillo made a big impression in college golf, and he soon began making waves in the professional game - here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Brian Campbell Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player
Brian Campbell has secured a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season – here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Karl Vilips Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer
Get to know Karl Vilips better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Braden Thornberry Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Get to know Braden Thornberry better with these facts regarding his life and career so far
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Does PGA Tour University Work?
PGA Tour University was introduced in 2020 to offer a clear pathway for top college golfers to join the professional ranks, but how does it work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Kevin Velo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about the PGA Tour pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Kevin Roy Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Discover more about the American pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Michael Thorbjornsen Facts: 12 Things To Know About PGA Tour Pro
A talented amateur and junior, find out more about PGA Tour pro Michael Thorbjornsen
By Paul Higham Published