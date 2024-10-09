Mason Andersen Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Mason Andersen was one of 30 Korn Ferry Tour players to earn a PGA Tour card through its season-long points list in 2024, but that's just the latest step in an impressive career to date for the American.

Here are 10 things to know about the PGA Tour professional.

Mason Andersen Facts

1. Mason Andersen was born in Mesa, Arizona on 23 November 1998.

2. His earliest memory of playing the game came when he shot 116 in his first event, which included him swinging at his golf ball six times when it became stuck in a bush.

3. Andersen was named Arizona Golf Association Player of the Year in 2017.

4. The same year, he made his first Major appearance in the US Open at Erin Hills, where he missed the cut.

5. He enrolled at the University of Arizona in 2017, where among his achievements were three match play wins at the 2022 NCAA Championship.

6. Andersen turned professional in 2022 before joining the Korn Ferry Tour the following year.

7. In 2024, he claimed his first professional victory at the 117 Visa Argentina Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, which earned him an exemption to The Open at Royal Troon.



Mason Andersen's first professional win came at the 2024 117 Visa Argentina Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. He finished 22nd on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List at the end of the season to earn his PGA Tour card.

9. Anderson’s girlfriend is Breyana Matthews, the younger sister of NHL team Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. Breyana is also an accomplished golfer and was on the Arizona State University’s Sun Devils women’s golf team until the end of the 2023 season.

10. His favorite sports teams are the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers.

Mason Andersen Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full name Mason Andersen Born 1998 - Mesa, Arizona Resides Mesa, Arizona College Arizona State University Turned pro 2022 Pro wins 1 Current tour PGA Tour

Mason Andersen Wins