How Many Times Has Rory McIlroy Made A Hole-In-One In His Career?
The Northern Irishman has claimed multiple victories and countless awards during a professional career that began in 2007, but how many aces has he made?
Rory McIlroy is one of the most decorated male golfers in modern history, with four Major championships and multiple Race To Dubai and FedEx Cup victories - among countless other professional trophies and prestigious awards.
The Northern Irishman began his professional career in 2007 and quickly made a name for himself via his extraordinary striking power and ability to win from an early age.
However, his capacity to card a hole-in-one in competitive events is something which has been strangely lacking throughout McIlroy's incredible pro career.
As an amateur or in pro-am tournaments pre-2014, the man from Holywood, Northern Ireland had apparently been quite prolific in holing out from his tee shot.
McIlroy revealed in 2015 he had made 10 aces to that point in his life, with the most recent coming during a pro-am in 2013 and his first occurring as a nine-year-old - coincidentally, with a 9-iron - on a 106-yard hole at his home course in County Down.
But it wasn't until several months after McIlroy had collected the fourth Major of his career - which arrived at the 2014 PGA Championship - that his very first professional ace arrived.
At the 2015 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, McIlroy settled over his golf ball at the 177-yard 15th hole with a 9-iron in hand and sent it rocketing towards the green. His ball then took one bounce forward and to the right before quickly disappearing from view.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Quick to congratulate him was playing partner, Rickie Fowler, with the broadcast team watching on noting it was the third ace of the week at that particular DP World Tour event.
It took McIlroy around seven-and-a-half years from turning pro before the 2007 British Masters to scoring his first hole-in-one in Abu Dhabi, and it was - quite remarkably - around the same amount of time before he managed to do it again.
Just the second professional ace of McIlroy's career - and, to date, his most recent - was recorded in the opening round of the 2022 Travelers Championship.
Stood at one-over on the 218-yard par-3 eighth at TPC River Highlands, McIlroy whipped a beautiful baby draw in towards the hole, watching on as it bounced some 15 feet from the flag before rolling at a perfect speed into the bottom of the cup.
Tom Kim and Viktor Hovland celebrated alongside McIlroy and his caddie, Harry Diamond, and a delighted McIlroy twirled his index finger in the air to acknowledge the crowd.
While most amateurs would cherish that ball more than most other things in their life, McIlroy admitted it now belongs to someone else.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, the Northern Irishman said: “I threw it away to someone. I’m not sentimental, I don’t care. I’d rather have trophies than golf balls.”
At the time of writing, McIlroy certainly has a lot more titles than professional career aces, at least.
How Many Aces Does Rory McIlroy Have As A Professional?
Remarkably, Rory McIlroy has only managed to record a hole-in-one twice during competitive rounds in his pro career.
The first was at the 2015 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on the DP World Tour while the second arrived at the 2022 Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.
As an amateur or in rounds outside of pro events, McIlroy has made at least 10 more aces.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
5 Ways A Playing Lesson Can Help Lower Your Scores Without Changing Your Swing
Simple tips that might help you to improve your golfing mindset and your score
By Genelle Aldred Published
-
‘If The Values Of Your Sport Do Not Match The Core Values Of A New Generation, It Will Very Quickly Wither And Die’ – Why Golf’s Gen Z Culture Clash Could Have Serious Ramifications For The Game’s Future
An expert in psychology has warned that golf’s rule book could be a barrier to participation for the next generation of players and advised a wider review on the sport’s regulations
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
9 Big Name Golfers Who Didn’t Go To College
Not every player who makes it in the professional game had the benefit of a college golf career - here are nine of the biggest names who made their names without taking that route
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is Rory McIlroy's Open Championship Record?
We take a closer look at the Northern Irishman's results in golf's oldest Major Championship
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘He Is Too Good To Be Remembered As A Choker' - Golf Monthly Writers On Whether Rory McIlroy Can Bounce Back From Latest Major Heartbreak
Following McIlroy's US Open disappointment at Pinehurst No.2 on Sunday, some of the Golf Monthly team discuss what is likely to happen to him next...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Shoes Is Rory McIlroy Wearing At The Players Championship?
The Northern Irishman was spotted wearing some special edition shoes for the tournament but what are they? We explain all here.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag? 2024 Update
We take a look at the clubs currently in the bag of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy for the 2024 season
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
5 Huge Names Set To Challenge At The 2023 PGA Championship
We look at five TaylorMade staffers who are all highly fancied to contend for the Wanamaker Trophy this week
By Elliott Heath Published
-
5 Players Who Could Win The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship
TaylorMade staffers are among a world-class field in the designated PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jordan Smith What's In The Bag?
We take a closer look at the equipment in the bag of Jordan Smith
By Sam Tremlett Published