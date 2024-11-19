Grant Boone Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster

Grant Boone has worked for a variety of networks in a hugely successful broadcasting career - here are 15 things to know about him

Grant Boone at work for NBC Sports
Grant Boone works for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel covering the LPGA Tour
Mike Hall
By
published

Grant Boone has been a familiar voice broadcasting over a dozen sports since graduating from university over three decades ago.

Among his many areas of expertise, he is currently known to golf fans for his work on NBC Sports and the Golf Channel covering the LPGA Tour. Here are 15 things to know about the American.

1. Grant Boone graduated from Abilene Christian University (ACU) in 1991 with a degree in journalism and mass communication.

2. After graduating, he took up a role as a news reporter for KTXS television in Abilene.

3. He then became sports director for USA Radio Network in Dallas, where he covered events including the Super Bowl and golf’s Majors.

4. In 1997, Boone was the signature voice for the original PGA Tour Radio Network.

5. Four years later, he received the Gutenberg Award from the ACU for his excellence in journalism.

6. In 2013, he was named Outstanding Broadcaster of the Year by the Lone Star Conference.

7. Nowadays, Boone is a play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel, primarily covering LPGA Tour events. He was also the play-by-play commentator at the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Grant Boone interviews Stacy Lewis

Grant Boone has become well known for his work covering women's golf

8. That’s not all he is known for, though. He has also called Majors for CBS Sports, including Amen Corner Live at The Masters.

9. Boone married his wife Amy in 1991, and they have three children – Andrew, Nick and Anna Claire, who have all attended ACU.

10. Boone made his debut for NBC Universal's Olympic coverage at the Paris Games, serving as a play-by-play announcer for the men’s and women’s golf tournaments.

11. Among the networks Boone has lent his talents to are CBS, ESPN, Turner and Fox.

12. Beyond golf, Boone has provided commentary for an impressive variety of sports, including college football, basketball, baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, volleyball and swimming.

13. Boone once wrote a weekly column for PGA.com called Grant Me This.

14. He co-hosts a golf podcast, The Big Pickle, with Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols.

15. He is the nephew of legendary entertainer Pat Boone.

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

