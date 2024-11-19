Grant Boone Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster

Grant Boone has been a familiar voice broadcasting over a dozen sports since graduating from university over three decades ago.

Among his many areas of expertise, he is currently known to golf fans for his work on NBC Sports and the Golf Channel covering the LPGA Tour. Here are 15 things to know about the American.

1. Grant Boone graduated from Abilene Christian University (ACU) in 1991 with a degree in journalism and mass communication.

2. After graduating, he took up a role as a news reporter for KTXS television in Abilene.

3. He then became sports director for USA Radio Network in Dallas, where he covered events including the Super Bowl and golf’s Majors.

4. In 1997, Boone was the signature voice for the original PGA Tour Radio Network.

5. Four years later, he received the Gutenberg Award from the ACU for his excellence in journalism.

6. In 2013, he was named Outstanding Broadcaster of the Year by the Lone Star Conference.

7. Nowadays, Boone is a play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel, primarily covering LPGA Tour events. He was also the play-by-play commentator at the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Grant Boone has become well known for his work covering women's golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. That’s not all he is known for, though. He has also called Majors for CBS Sports, including Amen Corner Live at The Masters.

9. Boone married his wife Amy in 1991, and they have three children – Andrew, Nick and Anna Claire, who have all attended ACU.

10. Boone made his debut for NBC Universal's Olympic coverage at the Paris Games, serving as a play-by-play announcer for the men’s and women’s golf tournaments.

11. Among the networks Boone has lent his talents to are CBS, ESPN, Turner and Fox.

12. Beyond golf, Boone has provided commentary for an impressive variety of sports, including college football, basketball, baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, volleyball and swimming.

13. Boone once wrote a weekly column for PGA.com called Grant Me This.

14. He co-hosts a golf podcast, The Big Pickle, with Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols.

15. He is the nephew of legendary entertainer Pat Boone.