Charlie Woods What's In the Bag?

A sensation to watch whenever he plays at the PNC Championship alongside his father Tiger Woods, Charlie currently has nearly a full set of TaylorMade clubs in the bag at the moment. We can assume this might be because Tiger is contracted to the brand, but like his dad, Charlie also carries a Scotty Cameron putter. Let's take a closer look at this setup. (Also take a look at our page on Tiger Woods' what's in the bag (opens in new tab) as well).

Charlie Woods What's In the Bag?

Driver

TaylorMade SIM2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the top of his bag Charlie currently uses a TaylorMade SIM2 driver but given this model is a couple of years old, we fully expect him to switch into the newer TaylorMade Stealth model at some point in the future. We are yet to confirm the exact loft and shaft configuration of this driver.

Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Driver review (opens in new tab)

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Stealth Plus, TaylorMade SIM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie then does use one of the newer Stealth Plus fairway woods, along with a much older TaylorMade SIM wood. Once again we are unsure of lofts and shaft specifications here and we believe he often also carries a hybrid of some kind as well. As soon as we know more, we will update this section.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Review

Irons

TaylorMade P7CW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlie then has a set of TaylorMade irons (opens in new tab) which are very close to the P7TW's his dad puts into play, but they have been modified slightly. Mass has been removed from the heel and toe sections which is to reduce the overall weight of the head to land on an ideal swing weight.

We think Tiger played a big part in the decision to put blade irons into play, with Jack Nicklaus saying at the 2020 Masters, that Tiger is following in the footsteps of his father Earl. Instead of forgiving irons, Charlie put blades in the bag.

“Charlie is starting to play golf, and he’s getting a really good swing,” Nicklaus said. “[Tiger] says, I’ve got blades in his hands so he learns how to play golf instead of learning with all those forgiving golf clubs."

Today's best TaylorMade P7TW Irons deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Wedges

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We find it very tricky to find the exact lofts of Charlie's wedges but we believe he carries three TaylorMade Milled Grind 2's. Given he carries three of them, this would suggest he has an even gapping between them, so this might suggest he uses 52, 56 and 60 degree models. Again, as soon as we know more, we will update this section.

Today's best TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $149.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $167.44 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Low Stock Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $224.82 (opens in new tab) $187.23 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Putter

Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We now come to the one club in his bag which is not made by TaylorMade. At the 2020 PNC Championship he had been using a TaylorMade Spider X putter but last year he put a Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype in the bag, which is a smaller, backup version of Tiger's Newport GSS.

The model is extremely similar to Tiger's old and very famous model, with subtle differences being in the shoulder height which is much lower on Charlie's, and a different neck design.

Today's best Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade SIM

Irons: TaylorMade P7CW

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype