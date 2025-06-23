'No Wonder I Can't Square Up The Face!' - Tour Pro Reveals Frustratingly Simple Fix After Months Of Driver Struggles

Equipment can make a huge difference in terms of a player's confidence and results; it can be the difference between winning and losing.

For Jenny Shin, an LPGA Tour winner, that was exactly the case, as the 32-year-old detailed how a change of driver led to multiple swing changes and an "emotional rollercoaster."

This Tuesday, I found out that I was using a driver that was 4 swing weights heavier than what I've been using my whole career

Taking to X/Twitter, Shin wrote a detailed and interesting thread describing her wild week at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where the South Korean finished in a tie for 12th.

"This Tuesday, I found out that I was using a driver that was 4 swing weights heavier than what I’ve been using my whole career," wrote Shin, who then went into the specifics of the driver.

"(I) Had a driver that I loved and used for 4 years, last year on the Monday of the British Open, my driver was tested and it failed. I only had to hit a low knock down shot all week so I used whatever I could deal with for the week.

"Since then, I couldn’t find a driver that could replicate my original driver. Somehow it just didn’t click. Sure enough, my accuracy went down and I kept missing fairways. Then this January, I managed to find one that I could hit somewhat straight."

Although the driver was working better, Shin explains how her greens in regulation stats were still dropping significantly, with the LPGA Tour winner detailing a drop in distance of some 8-10 yards.

What's more, Shin developed a push cut miss, and even thought it could be a return of the driver yips, something that she revealed has happened before in her golf swing.

Arriving at Fields Ranch East for the third women's Major of the year, Shin was worried how her driver would perform and, after moving the weights, she sought help from her friend at Srixon.

"My friend, who is a Srixon rep, saw me beating balls and asked me how I’m doing. I said 'I’m desperate, can you build me a driver that’s D0?' He took my driver that I was using, to get the specs and came back 30 mins later.

"We then found out that the driver I was using was at D4 NO WONDER I CANT SQUARE UP THE FACE. It all made sense after that. I just never thought to question the driver that I was fitted into.

"I always knew exactly what I want and need when it comes to ball striking and to me it didn’t make sense that the driver that I’ve spent hours getting fitted into would be in a swing weight that wasn’t remotely close to what I’ve asked for.

"I went to a different course on Tuesday to try out the new Srixon driver that got built and it felt so similar to what I’ve been using in the past years, I immediately decided to put it in play this week.

"I was finally able to draw and fade the ball freely. Needless to say, I hit many fairways this week that I could have not if I had kept the wrong driver."

Previously, Shin was using the Titleist GT2 but, in Texas, she opted for the Srixon ZXi driver. At the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she hit 73.21% of her fairways, which is up on her season average on the LPGA Tour.

The T12 finish was also her second best result of 2025, with her best finish being a T4 at the Maya Open back in May.