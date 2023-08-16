Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ally Ewing What's In The Bag?

Ally Ewing is a professional golfer from America playing on the LPGA Tour. She debuted on tour in 2016 after graduating from college in 2015 and she managed to get on Tour thanks to a T22 finish at LPGA qualifying. Since then she has won three times on the LPGA, winning once in 2020, 2021 and 2022. As of right now, Ewing is a Ping staffer and currently plays a full bag of clubs from the brand. So let's take a look at the specifics.

Ally Ewing WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Ping Tour 2.0 Black 65 shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees) with Evenflow Blue 65 6.0 shaft

Hybrid: Ping G430 (19 degrees) with Ping Alta CB Black 70 shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW) 4-iron with Alta CB Slate shaft, 5-PW Ping AWT 2.0 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 54 and 58 degrees all SS) with 50 and 54-degree shaft AWT 2.0 wedge then 58 degrees with Nippon Modus 105 wedge

Putter: Ping PLD Anser Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver

Ping G430 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ewing was using the Ping G425 LST in 2022 but has now got the newer G430 LST model in the bag and her model has around 10.5 degrees of loft. In our testing we thought it was a hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. It does feature at the lower spin end of the driver spectrum but it still have broad appeal along with high-tech looks and powerful feel. It is not surprising to us to see Ewing use this model given how many Tour professionals currently have it in the bag.

Fairway wood

Ping G425 LST

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her 3-wood Ally has the previous year's model in the bag, the G425 LST and she has it with 15 degrees of loft and has an Evenflow Blue 65 6.0 shaft that is tipped by .5 degrees. The LST has a smaller head with a tungsten weight, to help reduce spin and lower the trajectory. This makes it ideal for her to use in windy conditions and great if you are trying to utilize more ball speed to gain distance. With its more compact look at address and with it being built for swing speed, this fairway wood is pushed more towards the better ball striker as it offers less forgiveness when not struck cleanly.

Hybrid

Ping G430

(Image credit: Future)

To bridge the gap from her irons to 3-wood, Ally has gone with the Ping G430 hybrid at 19 degrees. For some, a hybrid is a better option than a utility iron offering a higher ball flight and more forgiveness. We have seen a lot more players opting for hybrids over the last few years, as they are significantly easier to hit than longer irons, so it makes sense for Ewing to go for this option.

Irons

Ping i210

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally uses the Ping i210 irons in four-iron to PW, the only difference in this set is that the four-iron has a Ping Alta CB Slate shaft and 5-PW have Ping AWT 2.0 R shafts. The i210 came in to replace the i200 boasting a softer and more muted feel when striking the ball. We found this to be true but not to a massive extent and the i210 actually goes a little further and has increased ball speed in comparison to the i200. These irons seem to have been in Ewing's bag for a while now and she does not appear to change any time soon.

Wedges

Ping Glide 4.0

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally Ewing has the Glide 4.0 in the bag and she uses models with 50, 54 and 58 degrees. The Glide 4.0's face is precision machined giving it clean sharp grooves, maximizing spin and control around the greens. The overall profile of the wedge gives you a comfortable feel when looking down at the club head.

The 50 and 54-degree wedges that Ally uses have the AWT 2.0 wedge shaft whereas the 58-degree wedge has the Nippon Modus 105 wedge shaft. Her wedges all come with the SS bounce, which means standard sole, offering a moderate angle of attack and working better for a variety of turfs.

Putter

Ping PLD Anser Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, Ally is using a Ping PLD Anser Prototype. It is 32.5 inches in length with 19 degrees lie angle and 3 degrees of loft. There isn't much known about the putter she is using due to it being a Prototype.

What we know is that it is based on the Ping PLD Anser so it should be very similar to that. This putter is better for those with a smaller arc stroke type and makes squaring the face up more natural. It has a lovely neutral look all blacked out in matte paint. The PLD answer has a milled face and is aimed towards some with that feel and purism on the greens, there is no line or dots to line up with your ball. The milled face allows for a soft feel off the face thanks to the Deep AMP pattern.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist has been the number one ball in golf for some time now, so it is of no surprise that Ally uses the Pro V1x ball. The Pro V1x is the low-spinning version in the Pro V range, giving her more control over her spin rates when hitting greens with her wedges and low irons.