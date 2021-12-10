We select 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes

10 Of The Best Arnold Palmer Quotes

Arnold Palmer was a charismatic golfer who helped change the image of golfing, especially in the growing television age. He was stylishly dressed and great with the fans and the media. He played bold golf.

He was nickname the King, although he said: "There is no king of golf. Never has been, never will be. Golf is the most democratic game on Earth. It punishes and exalts us all with splendid equal opportunity."

Arnold Palmer won 95 professional titles in his career including seven Major championships.

Here we round up 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes, enjoy!

1) I think I've heard somebody say that I was a well-dressed golfer. I guess that has something to do with the fact that a lot of people who play golf don't dress very well.

2) "Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening - and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented."

3) “Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger.”

4) "What other people may find in poetry, I find in the flight of a good drive."

5) "Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character."

6) “I never rooted against an opponent, but I never rooted for him either.”

7) "I've always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn't have a chance to win."

8) “Why hit a conservative shot? When you miss it, you are in just as much trouble as when you miss a bold one.”

9) "Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears."

10) "I've learned the great value of diplomacy and seeking an honorable peace. But part of that wisdom is knowing when to fight and another part is knowing when to fight even harder."

