10 Of The Best Arnold Palmer Quotes
Here we take a look at 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes
By Roderick Easdale published
We select 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes
10 Of The Best Arnold Palmer Quotes
Arnold Palmer was a charismatic golfer who helped change the image of golfing, especially in the growing television age. He was stylishly dressed and great with the fans and the media. He played bold golf.
He was nickname the King, although he said: "There is no king of golf. Never has been, never will be. Golf is the most democratic game on Earth. It punishes and exalts us all with splendid equal opportunity."
Arnold Palmer won 95 professional titles in his career including seven Major championships.
Related: 20 best golf quotes of all time
Here we round up 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes, enjoy!
10 Of The Best Arnold Palmer Quotes
1) I think I've heard somebody say that I was a well-dressed golfer. I guess that has something to do with the fact that a lot of people who play golf don't dress very well.
2) "Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening - and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented."
3) “Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger.”
4) "What other people may find in poetry, I find in the flight of a good drive."
5) "Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character."
6) “I never rooted against an opponent, but I never rooted for him either.”
7) "I've always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn't have a chance to win."
8) “Why hit a conservative shot? When you miss it, you are in just as much trouble as when you miss a bold one.”
9) "Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears."
10) "I've learned the great value of diplomacy and seeking an honorable peace. But part of that wisdom is knowing when to fight and another part is knowing when to fight even harder."
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest All Rounder.
-
-
Best Golf Balls For Women
In this golf equipment guide we look at the best golf balls for women.
By Alison Root • Published
-
Best Golf Balls for Slow Swing Speeds
Most club golfers aren't blessed with tour pro swing speeds, hence the need for our guide to the best golf balls for slow swing speeds
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
10 Most Demoralising Golf Shots
Here we take a look at the 10 most demoralising golf shots from lost balls to missed putts!
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
17 Top Winter Golf Hacks
Our guide to playing golf, enjoying your time on the course and shooting good scores throughout the winter months
By Kit Alexander • Published
-
"I Don’t Even Use An Alignment Stick" Brooks Koepka's Simple Warm-Up Routine Revealed
Brooks Koepka tells Garrett Johnston about his simple warm-up routine
By Garrett Johnston • Published
-
Inside Kings Golf Studio: The UK's Largest Indoor Golf Facility
We take a look inside the Kings Golf Studio: the UK's largest indoor golf facility
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
7 Ways To Modify Your Golf Gear For Winter
Here, we highlight the 7 ways to modify your golf gear for winter that could help lower your scores
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Bifurcation In Golf Has Started - What Next?
Will we see pros and amateurs playing under completely different equipment rules in the future?
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Podcast: Ryder Cup Preview
Our full Ryder Cup preview plus hear a fascinating interview with Tommy Fleetwood
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Whose Club Golfers Are Better - USA or Europe?
By Golf Monthly • Published