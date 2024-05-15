PGA Championship Beer Prices Reduced For 2024 Following Criticism
It's the moment you have been waiting for, as the PGA Championship's beer prices have been released for 2024!
The analysis of, and attention to, beer prices at the PGA Championship has become somewhat of a tradition over the past few years, with many usually voicing their disdain at the cost of a lite beer.
In 2022, at Southern Hills, fans and players were left in shock after finding out a can of Michelob Ultra was priced at $18. One year on, at Oak Hill, beers were reduced, but by just $1, as a can of beer would still set fans back $17!
Speaking at Southern Hills, Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, stated that: "The pricing of the product is sort of comparable to stadium events. We’re comfortable with where we are, and we hope spectators will come out and have a great time and a great experience."
That was two years ago, so what's in store for those attending Valhalla in 2024? Well, it's good news... kind of, as, according to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, Michelob Ultra beer will cost $14, whilst premium beer will be $15, as well as a seltzer, which will also be $15.
It's not exactly cheap, especially when compared to the likes of Augusta National and the Masters, which set beer prices at just $5. However, when looking at the PGA Championship, a $3 decrease from 2023 does insinuate that something is being done following the fact that spectators would barely get five drinks out of a $100 bill.
Along with the beer, a hot dog will cost $8 and a cheeseburger $15, with Eric Babcook, General Manager of PGA of America Championships for the Patina Restaurant Group, expecting to sell more than 100,000 burgers throughout the tournament.
For 2024, record crowds are expected in Valhalla, with a reported 200,000 attending for the week. As of writing, tickets are still available, with one of the options being called 'Championship+'. Along with the tickets, it covers food and beverage offerings, with Babcook stating: “That’s a unique thing. This is the largest all-inclusive event in the world.”
For those with Daily Championship+ tickets, you can grab one entree item, one snack item and one non-alcoholic beverage per entry into a concession venue. Ticket-holders can enter “as many times as they like.”
If, however, you are in Daily Club PGA Hospitality, you can enjoy a breakfast and buffet lunch, as well as a free bar and afternoon snacks. These will set you back between $600 and $1100 depending on the day you attend but, according to chef Ed Milan: "Everything is fresh. When you go up to the concession stand, there will be people grilling hamburgers fresh. Nothing is frozen."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
