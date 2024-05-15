PGA Championship Beer Prices Reduced For 2024 Following Criticism

The analysis of, and attention to, beer prices at the PGA Championship has become somewhat of a tradition over the past few years, with many usually voicing their disdain at the cost of a lite beer.

In 2022, at Southern Hills, fans and players were left in shock after finding out a can of Michelob Ultra was priced at $18. One year on, at Oak Hill, beers were reduced, but by just $1, as a can of beer would still set fans back $17!

Speaking at Southern Hills, Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, stated that: "The pricing of the product is sort of comparable to stadium events. We’re comfortable with where we are, and we hope spectators will come out and have a great time and a great experience."

That was two years ago, so what's in store for those attending Valhalla in 2024? Well, it's good news... kind of, as, according to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, Michelob Ultra beer will cost $14, whilst premium beer will be $15, as well as a seltzer, which will also be $15.

The concession stand beer case with Michelob Ultra during the 2022 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not exactly cheap, especially when compared to the likes of Augusta National and the Masters, which set beer prices at just $5. However, when looking at the PGA Championship, a $3 decrease from 2023 does insinuate that something is being done following the fact that spectators would barely get five drinks out of a $100 bill.

Along with the beer, a hot dog will cost $8 and a cheeseburger $15, with Eric Babcook, General Manager of PGA of America Championships for the Patina Restaurant Group, expecting to sell more than 100,000 burgers throughout the tournament.

For 2024, record crowds are expected in Valhalla, with a reported 200,000 attending for the week. As of writing, tickets are still available, with one of the options being called 'Championship+'. Along with the tickets, it covers food and beverage offerings, with Babcook stating: “That’s a unique thing. This is the largest all-inclusive event in the world.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jon Rahm signs autographs during a practice round at the 2024 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

For those with Daily Championship+ tickets, you can grab one entree item, one snack item and one non-alcoholic beverage per entry into a concession venue. Ticket-holders can enter “as many times as they like.”

If, however, you are in Daily Club PGA Hospitality, you can enjoy a breakfast and buffet lunch, as well as a free bar and afternoon snacks. These will set you back between $600 and $1100 depending on the day you attend but, according to chef Ed Milan: "Everything is fresh. When you go up to the concession stand, there will be people grilling hamburgers fresh. Nothing is frozen."