US Open Concession Prices Have Raised Eyebrows... But Are They Really That Bad?
The concession prices have been revealed at Oakmont Country Club and, like previous Major championships, it has caused a mixed reaction online
Like any sporting event, fan experience can be determined by many factors, such as ticket prices, transport around the venue and the tournament itself.
One other aspect is via food and drink concession prices which, at the 125th US Open at Oakmont, have been revealed, with it once again creating a talking point online.
⛳️💸🍺 Oakmont concession prices #USOpen pic.twitter.com/guDKwG2QkQJune 9, 2025
Offering various options, from breakfasts to old favorites such as burgers and hot dogs, it's the beverage prices that, once again, have caught the eye of fans.
Providing spectators with four beer options, they will cost you $11.95 each, while Dewar's cocktails and a White Claw seltzer will be $13.95 each. In fact, a bottle of water will cost you $4.95, which is more expensive than the three soft drink options, which will set you back $3.59.
Reacting to the cost, one user wrote: "Shame about the price of the alcohol because the rest is very reasonably priced," while others compared it to the PGA Championship's concession prices back in May.
At Quail Hollow, those attending the Major were offered free food and drink to holders of its Championship+ tickets. Fans in possession of the tickets were entitled to “one entree, snack and non-alcoholic drink per visit to any concessions market.”
The move was praised by many, but the ticket didn't include an alcoholic drink which, at Quail Hollow, would set you back $14.50 for a 16oz can of Michelob Ultra beer.
In fairness, this was $3.50 cheaper than the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where it cost $18. The price was reduced to $17 in 2023, then $14 in 2024, with it increasing by $0.50 in 2025.
Speaking back in 2022, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh and Chief Championships Officer, Kerry Haigh, defended the pricing, stating: "We do have a new concession area, but we also have a new ticketing pricing offering for all the spectators this year, which includes basically as much food and non-alcoholic beverage as they want included in the price of the ticket."
Obviously, the prices have nothing on The Masters, where they are significantly cheaper than the PGA Championship and US Open.
The concession costs are one of the most talked about points at Augusta National and, for 2025, the cost of the sandwiches remained the same for a 23rd straight year, ranging from $1.50 to $3.
What's more, the cost of a beer, which includes The Masters' Crows Nest Beer, as well domestic and import beers, stayed at $6, while the snacks, including the renowned Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich, were all less than $3.
When compared to the giants of the NFL and NBA, the price of a beer at the US Open sits around the average mark.
In an article by Vinepair.com, they found the average price of a beer at an NBA stadium stood at $12.57, while the average cost of a beer at an NFL stadium, reportedly, sits at $10.49 (Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium).
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
