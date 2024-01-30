From Out Of Bounds To Forced Carries: How To Navigate Danger Safely On The Golf Course
Avoiding danger on the golf course is key to protecting our score. We asked one of our experts to share some tips on getting through tough holes unscathed...
There are few worse feelings in golf than seeing your ball fly helplessly past the white stakes out of bounds, or hitting a poor strike over a forced carry followed by the comically timed 'plop' of your ball disappearing forever.
Luckily, all those feelings can be a thing of the past, as Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Keith Wood outlines four top tips to help you avoid danger on the golf course...
1) Acknowledge the danger
I'll give you an example of a situation we often face on the course. You’re standing on the tee and there is trouble the entire length of one side. The danger it poses to your scorecard is obvious, so you need to be smart.
Some psychologists will tell you to ignore the trouble and focus on the shot, but in my experience this is impossible as you can’t trick your mind into forgetting that it’s there! Instead, you need to look at it, acknowledge it and then devise a gameplan to help you feel as comfortable as possible.
A great quick tip is to tee it up on the same side as the danger, as this will ensure that you are playing away from the trouble as much as possible.
2) Complete swing checks
Whether you suffer with a slice or a hook, the thing you really need to avoid is allowing for that shape by adjusting your alignment.
If you had a scenario where you had trouble left, you’d be aiming further right to allow for the hook, but by doing so, you are only going to accentuate the right-to-left ball flight.
Head to the range and hit shots from a perfectly square, or even slightly open, address position. This will get your swing working on a much better path and should help straighten out the hook.
Likewise, if you are struggling with a slice, set up square or even slightly closed. The same rules apply in reverse. This approach is your first step towards eradicating your bad shot.
3) Use more loft
As you take a look at the hole and devise your strategy, think about your club selection. You don’t have to do what your playing partners are doing and
if you choose a club with more loft (a hybrid or a 3-wood) you’ll generate less sidespin and more backspin.
These clubs are shorter in length, and more manageable, meaning you’ll hit them straighter due to the spin they produce. Also, it is sometimes more powerful to hit the ball through the air rather than relying on run... so make sure you think strategically!
4) Plan and commit
If there’s a troublesome hole at your course, do a little extra homework and annotate your own course planner. The more knowledge you have, the more likely you are to make a good decision. On any given day, in any given conditions, you’ll be able to judge which clubs will carry, or come up short, of the trouble.
Once you have looked at the planner and made your choice, commit to the shot. This means making a full and committed swing. Being tentative and guiding or steering the club through impact rarely results in a straight shot.
Keith's Danger Avoidance Checklist
1) Acknowledge the danger and position yourself to avoid it
2) Complete swing checks and feel confident in the shot you are hitting
3) Take a more lofted club to create less sidespin and more backspin
4) Plan and commit to your shot... being tentative will not help!
Location: Golfsmart International, Hertfordshire
Keith has worked with Golf Monthly for over 20 years. He's Director of Instruction for The Faldo Series and has coached multiple Tour winners, including Sir Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros. His academy, Golfsmart International, can be found in Hitchin, and coaching is still at the forefront of what he does.
Students learn best when...
They are secure and comfortable with their environment including you, the instructor. We need to listen to the player, establish their goals and break down their fears and barriers to change, establishing trust and confidence. Communication is everything and the use of today's technology is essential, especially visually, as it helps enormously to get our message across.
Advice for practice:
Hit less balls in shorter sessions and have a plan. Why are you practicing? (purpose). Whether it's a technical swing change or a drill, try and measure the outcome. It could be visually, target and result driven, but above all, don't be afraid to experiment in your practice sessions. You'll be amazed what you can discover on your own and have great fun doing it.
A typical lesson:
There is no typical lesson but I would like to think that I am a good listener and communicator. I want to establish what the student knows and wants to achieve as I assess the priorities of their improvement. I choose my words carefully as its about clear communication, so that the player understands my reasons behind any suggestions given. One commonality of my sessions would be that the player is fully immersed in the session; it's not about me telling them to do something but the player discovering how to improve with my help.
