How To Stop Slicing The Ball – Try This Simple Drill

How To Stop Slicing The Ball

No matter what state your golf game is in, one of the most important factors in creating a more consistent swing is how you rotate your body. Of course, not all of us are able to turn like the pros we see on our TV screens every week but maximising what you can do will make a huge difference.

In particular, a common cause of the destructive slice is a lack of body movement. The arms take over and lift the club vertically in a desperate bid to get the shaft parallel at the top of the backswing.

This ‘cheat’ move should be avoided at all costs as it steepens the plane and often leads to a golfer cutting across the ball.

If you look at the example of Jon Rahm (below), he has one of the shortest backswings on tour but it’s all body and he is able to generate a huge amount of power.

To work on this, hold a club across your chest and practise your turn. Don’t force it but get a gauge of where your limit is.

Ideally, you want to feel your weight shift onto the inside of your right foot as you rotate – to be clear, this should not be a sway. If done correctly, it’ll feel difficult and perhaps even strain some muscles that have been lying dormant for a while.

And once you’ve repeated this drill a few times, try hitting some shots and recreating that feeling. This will encourage a more in-to-out club path, rather than the over-the-top move that’s often caused by a player not turning enough and just picking the club up to complete the backswing.

It’ll require some work, but in the long run, making a more solid body turn without lifting your arms will help fix that horrible slice shot we all dread.

