3 Golf Shots You Didn't Know You Needed

A game of golf rarely goes exactly to plan, so it helps to be able to know how to recover when things go awry. In this video and article below, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott runs through three shots that could bail you out of trouble and save you precious shots...

1. Hybrid chip and run

This shot is brilliant in certain scenarios or if you're not a confident chipper. In the video, I've got quite a bit of fringe to go through so I've opted for the hybrid. It gives the ball a little bit of loft and gets the ball rolling like a putt. It's definitely a shot I'd recommend adding to your locker.

Move in closer, grip down and open up your feet slightly (Image credit: Tom Miles)

To play it, walk in a little bit closer than you would normally with a hybrid and hold it right at the bottom of the grip as shown. Open up your left foot a little, keep your weight on your left side and just make what feels like a putting stroke. It couldn't be simpler.

2. Toe down chip shot

This is a technique used by even some of the world's best golfers and makes chipping a far less daunting prospect for amateurs. The first thing to do is address the ball out of the toe of your wedge. Then, like the shot above, walk in closer so the shaft angle steepens and grip down so your almost touching the steel of the shaft.

This method will help you make better contact more often (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Keep your weight on your lead side and make a very simple motion that resembles an extended putting stroke. With the toe down, the heel won't dig into the ground and cause the dreaded chunk, allowing you to slide the club under the ball much easier. You can use this technique with any of your wedges and it offers a nice, safe greenside option.

3. The punch shot

The final one is the low punch shot. The scenario in the video is an extreme version of what you might face on the course but the steps to hit it are the same. It's such a valuable shot to have when in trouble and there are five compensations you need to make.

The first is to do with club selection. If the yardage you're faced with would normally call for a 7-iron, you're probably going to need at least a club or two more. The next change is to grip down the club so it's easier to keep the ball flight down.

Keep the weight forward and the ball position back (Image credit: Tom Miles)

The third compensation is all about the ball position; move it further back in your stance to lower the flight. Fourth on the list, I want you to keep your weight on your lead side throughout the shot, and finally, just make a shoulder height swing going back and through.

Make a shoulder height swing back and through to hit a punch shot (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Put these things into practice and you'll be able to get out of trouble without wasting unnecessary shots.