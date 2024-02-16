I Can Show You A Great Drill To Escape Greenside Bunkers Every Time... All You Need Is A 5-Iron!

Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve shares a great practice drill for escaping greenside bunkers... with a 5-iron!

Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve demonstrating a greenside bunker drill with a 5-iron
Dan Grieve
By Dan Grieve
published

Many golfers struggle with their short game around the green, and adding sand into the equation rarely makes things better. Improving your bunker play takes time and practice, but you don't always have to reach straight for the wedge.

In this video and article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve shares an interesting drill to help you escape from the sand, by opting for a slightly less conventional club...

How can I improve my bunker shots in golf?

Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve demonstrating correct set up position with a 5-iron for a practice drill in the greenside bunker

A lot of club golfers really struggle when they’re faced with these greenside bunker shots where there is very little green to work with and they want to hit that soft, high recovery.

As a practice drill, I recommend that you get out a mid- to long-iron – as daft as it sounds – as this will make you find the loft via your set-up and swing. Open the clubface up at address and then take your grip. 

The key really is to stand further away from the ball as it will make you get down low into your knees with your hands sitting lower. This will create the cup in your wrists that will get them to hinge and help generate the height you need.

Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve with a 5-iron bunker drill in the greenside bunker

When you go back to your sand wedge with lots of loft, it will feel so much easier and you’ll hopefully see more soft, high bunker shots.

There are plenty of ways to become a better bunker player, and plenty of drills you can try on the practice area at your local club. It is important however to always have in mind the bunker rules that every golfer needs to know, so that you don't fall foul of penalty shots or scowls from the other members in your monthly medal.

Oh, and don't forget to put the rake back in the correct place after you have re-manicured the sand.

Dan Grieve's 5-Iron Bunker Drill Checklist

1) Open the clubface

2) Stand further away from the ball, with hands low by the knees

3) Wrist hinge will help to generate height

4) Use that feel to help you play higher, softer bunker shots when you return to using your sand wedge on the course

Dan Grieve
Dan Grieve
Top 50 Coach

Location: Woburn GC  


Dan is one of the leading coaches in the UK, a Fellow of the PGA and a short-game virtuoso. He has had considerable success with a collection of tour pros, helping them to Order of Merit titles and major victories, and his Short Game School is the most attended in the UK. His students, past and present, include Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Inci Mehmet and Iona Stephen.


Most common problem:

Swing – over the top , help by getting the basics correct at address and making them aware how to get the club online coming down.

Short game – creating spin and feel around the greens, help by educating on what the short game actually is (weak on purpose) and understand bounce and how they can apply it to different lies/situations.


Greatest success story:

Helping Georgia Hall from World No. 450 to No. 6 and winning a Major, two Order of Merits and Solheim Cup appearances.


Greatest teacher:

Alex Hay was a great influence during my first few years at Woburn. In sport more generally Sir Clive Woodward has taught me how to deliver at the highest level.


Most common fault:

Flipped right hand (hands behind the ball). Understand a correct coil/load going back and how to sequence better coming down so the chest opens up and gives the arms space to deliver a stronger impact. Lots of body action drills to enhance the feel, with and without the ball.

