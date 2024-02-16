I Can Show You A Great Drill To Escape Greenside Bunkers Every Time... All You Need Is A 5-Iron!

Many golfers struggle with their short game around the green, and adding sand into the equation rarely makes things better. Improving your bunker play takes time and practice, but you don't always have to reach straight for the wedge.

In this video and article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve shares an interesting drill to help you escape from the sand, by opting for a slightly less conventional club...

How can I improve my bunker shots in golf?

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

A lot of club golfers really struggle when they’re faced with these greenside bunker shots where there is very little green to work with and they want to hit that soft, high recovery.

As a practice drill, I recommend that you get out a mid- to long-iron – as daft as it sounds – as this will make you find the loft via your set-up and swing. Open the clubface up at address and then take your grip.

The key really is to stand further away from the ball as it will make you get down low into your knees with your hands sitting lower. This will create the cup in your wrists that will get them to hinge and help generate the height you need.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

When you go back to your sand wedge with lots of loft, it will feel so much easier and you’ll hopefully see more soft, high bunker shots.

There are plenty of ways to become a better bunker player, and plenty of drills you can try on the practice area at your local club. It is important however to always have in mind the bunker rules that every golfer needs to know, so that you don't fall foul of penalty shots or scowls from the other members in your monthly medal.

Oh, and don't forget to put the rake back in the correct place after you have re-manicured the sand.

Dan Grieve's 5-Iron Bunker Drill Checklist

1) Open the clubface

2) Stand further away from the ball, with hands low by the knees

3) Wrist hinge will help to generate height

4) Use that feel to help you play higher, softer bunker shots when you return to using your sand wedge on the course