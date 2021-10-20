Putting Tips
Putting is a game within a game. Being able to swing the golf club well will mean very little if you are always three putting when you reach the green. A good stroke can make up for almost anything and if you can develop a sound technique you’ll see more putts drop – guaranteed. However, putting is more art than science. If you can devote time to putting in practice your feel on the greens is bound to improve. You can accelerate this progress by using some of our best drills. Our putting tips section will make you deadly from short range and help you avoid dreaded three putts. It’s a must read for anyone looking to shoot lower scores.
Latest
How To Judge Putting Distance
PGA pro Katie Dawkins has some advice worth listening to if you're struggling with distance control on the greens
-
Reverse Overlap Putting Grip Explained
In this video, PGA pro Katie Dawkins discusses the advantages of the reverse overlap putting grip
By Katie Dawkins •
-
Claw Grip For Putting: How It Works
In this video, Katie Dawkins discusses the benefits and drawbacks of the popular claw grip
By Katie Dawkins •
-
How To Read Greens And Hole More Putts
PGA pro Katie Dawkins shares some simple green-reading tips that will help you hole more putts
By Katie Dawkins •
-
Short Putting Tips: How To Hole Out More Efficiently
In this article, PGA pro Katie Dawkins shares some simple tips on how to hole more short putts
By Katie Dawkins •
-
Putting Drills For Distance Control
In this video, PGA pro Katie Dawkins shares some tips that will lead to more consistency on the greens
By Katie Dawkins •
-
Putting Technique Drills
Must try drills to improving your putting technique
By in partnership with TaylorMade •
-
Strong And Slight Arc Putting Tips
Understanding your arc can help you to groove a better stroke
By in partnership with TaylorMade •
-
Which Hand Leads In Putting?
Dan Grieve, head pro at Woburn Golf Club, answers the question
By in partnership with TaylorMade •
-
How To Stop 3-Putting!
By Neil Tappin •