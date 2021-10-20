Putting is a game within a game. Being able to swing the golf club well will mean very little if you are always three putting when you reach the green. A good stroke can make up for almost anything and if you can develop a sound technique you’ll see more putts drop – guaranteed. However, putting is more art than science. If you can devote time to putting in practice your feel on the greens is bound to improve. You can accelerate this progress by using some of our best drills. Our putting tips section will make you deadly from short range and help you avoid dreaded three putts. It’s a must read for anyone looking to shoot lower scores.