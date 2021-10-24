Driving Tips
As a golf fan, one of the greatest things you can witness is a player like Rory McIlroy smashing a 350-yard drive that flies straight and true. While it is true that Rory has certain unique moves that allow him to generate this power, there are some fundamentals to driving that we all need to learn. In this section, we have collated advice from the Top 25 Coaches in the UK to help you with your set up, your body rotation, the resistance between your upper and lower body, the release, as well as a host of other key technical elements. This will help you hit consistently longer, straighter drives. We have also put together tips on fixing the slice, curing a hook and a host of other faults that naturally creep in from time-to-time. Driving the golf ball long and straight is one of the most enjoyable elements to good golf. With that in mind, let the Golf Monthly Top 25 coaches and world’s best players show you how it’s done.
Improve Your Driver Golf Swing Basics For Effortless Power
PGA pro Katie Dawkins shares her tips on how to hit the ball further by improving your set-up
Biggest Driving Mistakes... And How To Fix Them!
In this video, tour coach Liam James explains how to fix the most destructive driving mistakes
Why Do I Pull Iron Shots? Causes And Cures
In this video, Clive Tucker looks at why golfers pull iron shots and offers some helpful tips
How To Stop Slicing Drives
John Jacobs looks at how the club-to-path angle impacts start line, shape and how getting it wrong leads to slices
How Launch Angle And Power Are Linked
Understanding how launch angle and power are linked can help you hit it further without swinging any harder
Control The Clubface To Stop Slicing Drives
In this short video, Clive Tucker explains how a clothes hanger can help you control the clubface and stop slicing
Stop Slicing Your Driver With These Tips
If you, like many, struggle with a slice, John Jacobs has some advice to help you straighten it up...
Fix Your Slice With This Simple Gate Drill
Discover a simple way to fix your slice with this brilliant drill from PGA professional Andrew Jones
Over The Top Golf Swing Drill To Fix Your Slice
In this video, Alex Elliott offers an over-the-top swing drill to help turn your slice into a powerful draw
How To Stop Blocking Drives
