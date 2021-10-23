Beginners Golf Guide
Golf is a game that requires a host of different skills. You need the athleticism and poise to hit long powerful drives, the technique to strike your irons sweetly, a deft touch around the greens and then mental strength to hold it all together when the pressure is on. We have called on Golf Monthly’s Top 25 Coaches to put together a series of beginners guide to golf articles to help you set the foundations to a better game. From driving to pitching, there are a host of techniques to learn and practice all of which require small but essential tweaks to the basic technique of the golf swing. Below are the X guides that will help you build a solid game in every department. Beginners Guide To Driving Beginners Guide To Fairway Wood Play Beginners Guide To Hybrid Play Beginners Guide To Iron Play Beginners Guide To Pitching Of course, scoring well on the course requires far more than just a solid golf swing. You will also need to develop important skills around the green. The first port of call here is the bunker and a simple lesson from Paul Foston on how to cement the basics to escape sand every time. From bunker play to the short game, our next lesson comes in the shape of a beginners guide to chipping. Andrew Jones is one of the top short game coaches in the country and his tips are designed to help you develop both the technique and feel required to get up and down more often. Finally, we head onto the green itself with our beginners guide to putting.
Beginners Guide To Pitching
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Gary Alliss covers the basic fundamentals of pitching, including the set-up and the grip.
-
Beginners Guide To Bunker Play
Paul Foston has some tips that will help you improve your bunker basics and enable you to get up and down from sand more often.
-
-
Beginners Guide To Fairway Wood Play
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Paul Foston has some fairway wood tips to help you hit greens from long range.
-
-
Beginners Guide To Putting
Gary Alliss discusses how you can check your putting fundamentals to make more putts and lower your scores.
-
-
Beginners Guide To Driving
Paul Foston shares his knowledge on straight driving and how you can hit more fairways.
-
-
Beginners guide to hybrid play
Gary Alliss explains how you should vary your technique for hybrids, long irons and fairway woods.
-
-
Beginners Guide To Iron Play
Kevin Craggs explains how to hit your irons consistently more solid and control your distances so you can hit it closer.
-