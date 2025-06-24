Today Is The Day You Finally Break 90 In Golf... All You Need Are These 5 Practical Tips

After ticking off a pretty momentous century-busting milestone last season, I have been working tirelessly to break 90 in golf - but, like many amateur golfers, I have consistently fallen short.

After going back to the range to work on the perfect golf grip and cycling through the 10 best golf drills, I decided it was time to embrace a new way of thinking.

You only have to look at how many golfers break 90 to see just how difficult this achievement is for amateurs, so getting the best advice is essential to aid us in smashing through the barrier.

To help us get over the line, I reached out to golf mindset expert Gareth Shaw.

Gareth's advice was illuminating, which is why I decided to share his 5 practical tips for thinking smarter on the golf course... so that today can be the day we finally break 90 in golf!

How To Break 90 In Golf

Gareth Shaw specialises in the mindset of golfers, helping players from amateur to tour level to think smarter and play better.

With more than 20 years experience in the field, and a myriad of professional qualifications and accreditations, he seemed like the perfect person to help me overcome my scoring struggles.

So, I asked Gareth to share the key to breaking 90 in golf, as well as other significant milestones, and his reply was fascinating.

"Scoring milestones in golf—like trying to break 80, 90 or 100—represent more than just numbers. They are markers of personal progress, confidence, and control—not just of your swing, but of your mindset.

"The truth is, your technical skills set a ceiling on your performance—but your mental skills set the floor. If you want to play your best golf consistently, you must develop mental discipline, emotional control, and the ability to focus under pressure.

The right mindset can propel you to break 90 in golf, for the first time or more consistently (Image credit: Future)

"Golf is unique in how much time you spend not hitting a shot. It's the space between swings—where thoughts, distractions, and emotion creep in—that separates good rounds from great ones.

"Learning to manage your mind before, during, and after each shot is the real key to scoring consistently."

With that perspective-altering information fresh in my mind, I also asked Gareth to share five practical tips to help me break 90 in golf, which I have shared with you below...

Tips by... Tips by... Gareth Shaw Golf Mindset Expert Gareth is an Accredited PGA Professional with an MSc in Applied Sports Psychology & BSc in Sport & Exercise Science who specialises in Mental Skills Training. Within this field, he has worked with international athletes and DP World Tour Players. Gareth has also developed a series of golf products (including Mental Markers & Golf Training Diary) and has been published in the Psychology of Sport and Exercise journal with a study exploring 'choking' in Sport. Gareth has worked in the golf industry for over 20 years.

1. Manage Your Expectations: Understand the Game Within the Game

Mental Skill Focus:

Patience and perspective.

What To Do:

Accept that you won’t play every hole perfectly. Your goal is not perfection—it’s managing mistakes and scoring average.

If you’re 15-handicap, you’re supposed to make bogeys. Let them happen and move on.

2. Be a Smart Golfer, Not a Strong One

Mental Skill Focus:

Tactical awareness and ego management.

What To Do:

Don’t force the driver if it gets you in trouble. Use clubs that help you stay in play.

Think one shot ahead - what leaves you in a good spot for the next one? Playing the right shot at the right time is a low-handicap skill, no matter your actual index.

Sometimes sacrificing distance for a little extra accuracy is a shrewd move if you want to avoid trouble and ultimatley break 90 (Image credit: Future)

3. Break the Round Into Sections

Mental Skill Focus:

Sustained concentration and reset-ability.

What To Do:

Divide your round into six “mini-games” of three holes each.

This keeps you from spiralling after a mistake or getting too far ahead of yourself. Even if one mini-game goes poorly, you’ve got another one coming up to bounce back.

4. Use Your Breathing As A Tool

Mental Skill Focus:

Pressure management and physical relaxation.

What To Do:

Before any tough or tense shot, take two slow breaths as part of your pre-shot routine - focusing on the exhale.

This simple move resets your nervous system and helps you swing smoother when tension is creeping in.

5. Picture the Shot First

Mental Skill Focus:

Confidence and commitment.

What To Do:

Before every swing, pause and see the shot fly. Picture the ball flight, the landing spot, and how it’ll roll. When you can see it, you’ll believe it - and belief creates commitment.