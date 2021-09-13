The weather could have huge implications at Whistling Straits, with changeable conditions on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Ryder Cup Weather Forecast 2020

The Ryder Cup takes place this year at Whistling Straits as Padraig Harrington’s European side look to retain the trophy they won in 2018 at Le Golf National in France.

Meanwhile, Steve Stricker’s side will be aiming to replicate the result last time the Ryder Cup was held in America, winning 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016.

This year’s venue, Whistling Straits, is set on the shores of Lake Michigan and the weather promises to be a key factor is which side will come out victorious on September 26th.

When the PGA Championship was hosted at Whistling Straits in 2015, there were a number of weather delays due to storms in the area which often gather over Lake Michigan.

The Straits Course is one of the harder courses in America on a good day, but being set on the shores of one the Great Lakes makes the weather changeable, windy and often damp.

So, what does the weather look like for the upcoming Ryder Cup? Take a look below.

Friday

The first day of the 2020 Ryder Cup will have ideal conditions for players and fans to enjoy the golf.

The partly cloudy skies should allow temperatures to get up to 22°C (72°F) with little to no chance of rain all day.

Winds will be light, averaging around 8mph (13km/h) with gusts up to 17mph (28km/h) into the afternoon.

Saturday

Day two will be a similar day temperature wise as partly cloudy skies will yield temperatures of 21°C (70°F) with a very small chance of any rain throughout the day.

It will be gustier day however, with average speeds of 8mph (13km/h) being coupled with gusts of 24mph (39km/h) possible as we enter the afternoon session.

Sunday

The Sunday Singles will be played in fair weather conditions with cloudy skies and top temperatures of 21°C (70°F).

It will be windier on Sunday however, with average wind speeds of 10mph (17km/h) and gusts of 22mph (35km/h).

All in all it looks set fair for the three days of golf, but keep an eye out for the ever changing wind and cloud conditions coming from Lake Michigan.

This post will be kept regularly updated throughout the build up to the 2020 Ryder Cup.