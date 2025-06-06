US Open Weather Forecast 2025: Early Oakmont Outlook

The 125th US Open is being held for a record tenth time at Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania. 156 players will be battling it out to win the trophy and follow in the footsteps of legends like Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus who have been crowned US Open champions around this course.

The first two men's Majors of the year have already produced incredible drama with both respective winners Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy looking to continue their fine form this year and claim their second Major of 2025.

We saw weather impact last month's PGA Championship, so how is the early forecast looking for next week's championship at Oakmont?

US Open weather forecast: Early look

As with Quail Hollow a few weeks ago, the weather forecast is not set particularly fair with a mix of rain and sunshine expected to hit Oakmont Country Club during the third Major.

The weather also doesn't look good prior to the tournament as thunderstorms and persistent showers are due this weekend and the first few days of the week.

Encouragingly, the weather is set fair for Wednesday and the first two days' play with sunshine and dry spells expected. Hopefully this will mean the rain due for the next few days won't impact the course next week and the players can expect a firm and fast Oakmont, especially with how difficult the course is shaping up already.

Unfortunately the weather is expected to take a heavy turn come the weekend, with rain due to arrive late Friday evening and continue in spells both Saturday and Sunday, with outbreaks of showers forecast throughout.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

US Open weather forecast: Day-by-day outlook

Monday: Bright periods with a thundery shower in the afternoon and low clouds in the evening; Low: 62F; High: 78F; Winds: W 9 mph

Bright periods with a thundery shower in the afternoon and low clouds in the evening; Low: 62F; High: 78F; Winds: W 9 mph Tuesday: Clouds and hazy sunshine with a thundery shower, partly cloudy in the evening; Low: 58F; High: 75F; Winds: WSW 8 mph

Clouds and hazy sunshine with a thundery shower, partly cloudy in the evening; Low: 58F; High: 75F; Winds: WSW 8 mph Wednesday: Nice with broken cloud and sunny spells, clear evening; Low: 58F; High: 78F; Winds: WNW 8 mph

Nice with broken cloud and sunny spells, clear evening; Low: 58F; High: 78F; Winds: WNW 8 mph Thursday: Sun and areas of high clouds; Low: 63F; High: 84F; Winds: S 2 mph

Sun and areas of high clouds; Low: 63F; High: 84F; Winds: S 2 mph Friday: Broken sunshine intervals with a few evening showers followed by thundery rain late evening; Low: 66F; High: 86F; Winds: SSE 2 mph

Broken sunshine intervals with a few evening showers followed by thundery rain late evening; Low: 66F; High: 86F; Winds: SSE 2 mph Saturday: Cloudy and humid, outbreaks of rain in the morning followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon, partly cloudy and humid late evening; Low: 66F; High: 84F; Winds: NNE 5 mph

Cloudy and humid, outbreaks of rain in the morning followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon, partly cloudy and humid late evening; Low: 66F; High: 84F; Winds: NNE 5 mph Sunday: Cloudy and humid with spells of rain; Low: 62F; High: 80F; Winds: SW 6 mph

Oakmont Sunrise And Sunset Times