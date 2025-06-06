US Open Weather Forecast 2025: Early Oakmont Outlook

Oakmont Country Club is playing host to the 125th US Open next weekend, but how is the weather forecast shaping up for the tournament?

A large blue US Open flag blows in the wind
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Euan Tickner's avatar
By
published

The 125th US Open is being held for a record tenth time at Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania. 156 players will be battling it out to win the trophy and follow in the footsteps of legends like Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus who have been crowned US Open champions around this course.

The first two men's Majors of the year have already produced incredible drama with both respective winners Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy looking to continue their fine form this year and claim their second Major of 2025.

We saw weather impact last month's PGA Championship, so how is the early forecast looking for next week's championship at Oakmont?

US Open weather forecast: Early look

As with Quail Hollow a few weeks ago, the weather forecast is not set particularly fair with a mix of rain and sunshine expected to hit Oakmont Country Club during the third Major.

The weather also doesn't look good prior to the tournament as thunderstorms and persistent showers are due this weekend and the first few days of the week.

Encouragingly, the weather is set fair for Wednesday and the first two days' play with sunshine and dry spells expected. Hopefully this will mean the rain due for the next few days won't impact the course next week and the players can expect a firm and fast Oakmont, especially with how difficult the course is shaping up already.

Unfortunately the weather is expected to take a heavy turn come the weekend, with rain due to arrive late Friday evening and continue in spells both Saturday and Sunday, with outbreaks of showers forecast throughout.

US Open weather forecast: Day-by-day outlook

  • Monday: Bright periods with a thundery shower in the afternoon and low clouds in the evening; Low: 62F; High: 78F; Winds: W 9 mph
  • Tuesday: Clouds and hazy sunshine with a thundery shower, partly cloudy in the evening; Low: 58F; High: 75F; Winds: WSW 8 mph
  • Wednesday: Nice with broken cloud and sunny spells, clear evening; Low: 58F; High: 78F; Winds: WNW 8 mph
  • Thursday: Sun and areas of high clouds; Low: 63F; High: 84F; Winds: S 2 mph
  • Friday: Broken sunshine intervals with a few evening showers followed by thundery rain late evening; Low: 66F; High: 86F; Winds: SSE 2 mph
  • Saturday: Cloudy and humid, outbreaks of rain in the morning followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon, partly cloudy and humid late evening; Low: 66F; High: 84F; Winds: NNE 5 mph
  • Sunday: Cloudy and humid with spells of rain; Low: 62F; High: 80F; Winds: SW 6 mph

Oakmont Sunrise And Sunset Times

  • 05:48am-8:51pm
Euan Tickner
Euan Tickner
Work Experience

Euan is a BA Sports Journalism student, in his third year, at the University of Brighton. He is currently on a short-term placement with Golf Monthly. Working within all the different departments, Euan is looking to expand his journalistic skills, while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.

His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as being lucky enough to report on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at local non-league football side, Lewes FC.

A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸