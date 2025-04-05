The Masters Weather Forecast 2025
A look at what the weather has in store for Masters week at Augusta National
History has taught us that the weather at The Masters can be unpredictable. For example, two years ago, amid heavy rain and wind, three trees to the right of the 16th at Augusta National were blown over during the second round.
While not as dramatic in 2024, the early rounds were still affected by poor weather, with Thursday’s action delayed due to thunderstorms and Friday's play dominated by strong gusts of wind before the final two days played out in more settled conditions as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket for the second time. But how is the weather shaping up for Masters week in 2025?
It’s not just the four rounds of action that need to be taken into consideration, with practice rounds taking place on Monday and Tuesday before Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest. Finally, at 7.30am ET on Thursday, the honorary starters play a ceremonial tee shot before the highly anticipated first round begins.
Here is how the early forecast for Masters week looks ahead of the first Major of the year.
Weather Forecast For The Masters Throughout The Week
Across the seven days, the worst weather is predicted for Monday's practice rounds, with rain in the forecast, but the good news is the weather is expected to improve from there.
Tuesday is forecast to settle considerably, with sunny skies and only light winds (a feature throughout the week), and by Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest, there are likely to be no issues with completing the family-friendly event with more sunshine in the forecast.
During the first three days of the main action, sunny weather with some cloud cover is expected with the potential for showers and temperatures in the comfortable range, with a high of 69F during the first round, 76F in the second round and 72F in the third round. That settled weather is due to continue into Sunday, with just a small chance of rain and a high of 76F.
The Masters 2025: Full Forecast
- Monday: Rain 94% chance; High: 68F; Winds: 5-10 mph.
- Tuesday: Sunny; 4% chance of rain; High 67F; Winds: 5-10 mph
- Wednesday: Sunny; 0% chance of rain; High: 64F; Winds: 5-10 mph
- Thursday: Clouds and sunshine; 18% chance of rain; High: 69F; Winds: 5-10 mph
- Friday: Clouds and sunshine; 24% chance of rain; High: 76F; Winds: 5-10 mph
- Saturday: Sunny and a few clouds; 16% chance of rain; High: 72F; Winds 5-10 mph
- Sunday: Sunny; 3% chance of rain; High: 76F; Winds: 5-10 mph
Augusta Sunrise And Sunset Times
Sunrise-Sunset
- Monday: 7:07am-7:53pm
- Tuesday: 7:05am-7:53pm
- Wednesday: 7:04am-7:54pm
- Thursday: 7:03am-7:55pm
- Friday: 7:02am-7:55pm
- Saturday: 7:00am-7:56pm
- Sunday: 6:59am-7:57pm
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
