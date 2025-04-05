The Masters Weather Forecast 2025

History has taught us that the weather at The Masters can be unpredictable. For example, two years ago, amid heavy rain and wind, three trees to the right of the 16th at Augusta National were blown over during the second round.

While not as dramatic in 2024, the early rounds were still affected by poor weather, with Thursday’s action delayed due to thunderstorms and Friday's play dominated by strong gusts of wind before the final two days played out in more settled conditions as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket for the second time. But how is the weather shaping up for Masters week in 2025?

It’s not just the four rounds of action that need to be taken into consideration, with practice rounds taking place on Monday and Tuesday before Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest. Finally, at 7.30am ET on Thursday, the honorary starters play a ceremonial tee shot before the highly anticipated first round begins.

Here is how the early forecast for Masters week looks ahead of the first Major of the year.

Weather Forecast For The Masters Throughout The Week

Across the seven days, the worst weather is predicted for Monday's practice rounds, with rain in the forecast, but the good news is the weather is expected to improve from there.

Tuesday is forecast to settle considerably, with sunny skies and only light winds (a feature throughout the week), and by Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest, there are likely to be no issues with completing the family-friendly event with more sunshine in the forecast.

During the first three days of the main action, sunny weather with some cloud cover is expected with the potential for showers and temperatures in the comfortable range, with a high of 69F during the first round, 76F in the second round and 72F in the third round. That settled weather is due to continue into Sunday, with just a small chance of rain and a high of 76F.

The Masters 2025: Full Forecast

Monday: Rain 94% chance; High: 68F; Winds: 5-10 mph.

Sunny; 0% chance of rain; High: 64F; Winds: 5-10 mph Thursday: Clouds and sunshine; 18% chance of rain; High: 69F; Winds: 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny; 3% chance of rain; High: 76F; Winds: 5-10 mph

Augusta Sunrise And Sunset Times

