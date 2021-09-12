Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger secured the final Ryder Cup automatic spots after a chaotic final day at the BMW PGA Championship.

Ryder Cup Automatic Qualifiers Confirmed

A fair bit had been said about the Ryder Cup qualification process before Wentworth begun but, with double points on offer, we were treated to a tense final round.

After his disappointing five-over-par final day, it seemed that Westwood was out of the running. However, thanks to Shane Lowry’s poor stretch over the back nine, Westwood would secure a spot, with Austrian, Bernd Wiesberger also joining him to be the second rookie on the team.

With automatic qualification, Westwood will equal Sir Nick Faldo’s record of 11 Ryder Cup appearances, with Wiesberger becoming the first Austrian to tee it up at the event.

The duo will join Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick at Whistling Straits in under two weeks time.

Captain, Padraig Harrington will now have a dilemma as he only has three selections left to complete his team of 12.

With the likes of Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose the favourites to get the picks, it is going to make for interesting viewing to see who the three-time Major champion leaves out.

Harrington has previously mentioned that Garcia would have “to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind.”

If that were the case, the 50-year-old will be left with a difficult decision between Lowry and Rose, who have both been in great form recently.