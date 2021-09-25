“I’m Made For This” – Shane Lowry After Heroic Winning Putt

The Irishman has been one of Europe's rare bright sparks this week

‘I was made for that putt’

There hasn’t been much to cheer for European fans at the Ryder Cup but the sight of Shane Lowry knocking in birdie putts has been one of them.

Lowry, making his debut this year at the age of 34, lost his opening match with Rory McIlroy but he got off the mark alongside Tyrrell Hatton – and he sealed the win in style.

The 2019 Open champion was straight out the blocks with a hat-trick of birdies to go one up and they were never behind against Tony Finau and Harris English.

Coming to the 18th the Irishman found sand off the tee and, when Hatton tugged his approach and English slung his second shot to the back of the green, it looked like the full point would slip through the European fingers particularly when Hatton was unable to save his par.

But a solid wedge and incredible 15-foot putt from Lowry gave Europe its first full point that didn’t involve Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

“I said to (my caddie) Bo before I made the putt that I’m made for this,” the Irishman said.

“I didn’t know I was going to hole it but I knew that I would try my best. I’m so happy that it went in.

“It’s so tense out there, trying hard for your team-mates. We did have a great day.

“I felt like it was a great opportunity to do something.

“When you’re in a great frame of mind, that’s the stuff you think about when you’re over putts like that. I would enjoy it.

“We’re still not out of it. It’s a long day on Sunday, 12 matches.

“If any 12 of us were going out against any of them in the matchplay, we would fancy our chances. We just have to believe. It’s all about believing.

“I read a quote last night and, for some reason it popped up, and it was like if you’ve got a 1 per cent chance, you have to have 100 per cent faith. And I just think that we really need to live by that and go out and give it our best.”

Hatton, who birdied the 18th on Friday night for a half, added: “It was such a massive putt for him to hole.

“Obviously I made a mess of my situation, which leaves a little bit of a bitter taste.

“I guess I had my moment yesterday and I’m absolutely delighted for Shane to hole that putt, such an important point.

“It means so much to the team to win another point.”