Brandel Chamblee didn't mince his words on Thursday evening as he took aim at Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.

Brandel Chamblee On Ian Poulter – “Among The 24 Players. He’s The Worst Ball Striker By A Lot.”

Speaking after the morning foursomes were announced, The Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee said that the pairing of Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy was a “gamble.”

Appearing in his seventh Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Poulter has been a huge influence on previous Ryder Cups, with an unbelievable record of 14 wins, 6 losses and 2 halves in the Ryder Cup.

But Chamblee believes that the Ian Poulter of now is completely different of that a few years ago, saying: “maybe it pays off, but this is not the same Ian Poulter from 2012 that blitzed the US in that fourth session.

“This is a guy who has only played sparingly over the last couple of Ryder Cups and wasn’t even playing for Europe in 2016. Of the 24 players here, he is the worst ball-striker – by a lot.”

Chamblee didn’t stop there, going on to say that Sergio Garcia was the worst putter on show at Whistling Straits.

The comments didn’t seem to sit well with golf fans of Team Europe, with users on Twitter responding below: