Keep up to date with the Ryder Cup tee times and pairings as Team Europe and Team USA prepare to reignite their rivalry at Whistling Straits

Ryder Cup 2021 Tee Times And Pairings

It’s a contest that transcends golf and the latest edition of the Ryder Cup is just days away as Team Europe, led by Padraig Harrington, prepare to square-off against their American counterparts in a bid to retain one of the most coveted trophies in sport.

It’s all to play for as anticipation ramps up and American captain Steve Stricker will be eager to make it back-to-back wins on home soil and bring to an end an era of European dominance in the biennial dust-up.

Last time out, Thomas Bjorn’s European stalwarts sauntered to a 17.5-10.5 victory on the demanding Le Golf National layout, and fans can look forward to 24 of the world’s best locking horns over another iconic venue.

Related: Ryder Cup 2021 – When does it start, who is playing and how to watch

Originally scheduled to host in 2020, Whistling Straits in Wisconsin will finally get its chance in the Ryder Cup spotlight, with the Pete and Alice Dye-designed course sure to serve up a classic.

As always, the action will take place over three days from September 24-26 and feature foursomes and fourball matches on Friday and Saturday, with 12 singles set for Sunday.

Here, you can find all the information regarding tee times and pairings as it happens.

Ryder Cup 2021 tee times

All times BST (CST)

Friday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Friday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Saturday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Saturday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Sunday singles

Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am)

Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am)

Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am)

Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am)

Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am)

Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am)

Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm)

Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm)

Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm)

Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm)

Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm)