We take a look at which players from the USA could be making their debut in future Ryder Cups.

12 Potential Future USA Ryder Cup Debutants

The Ryder Cup is golf’s biggest event, with 24 players from Europe and USA doing battle over three days of fierce competition.

It’s not just the event that provides stiff competition, with the qualification process producing a tussle that only a certain amount of players will prevail in.

With that in mind, we take a look at 12 players from the USA who haven’t featured in the Ryder Cup, but could do in the future.

Billy Horschel – Horschel has been on the cusp of making the American squad for the last two tournaments, with the two-time WGC winner unlucky to not get a wildcard pick for the 2020 edition.

Having previously missed out on the 2014 Ryder Cup in Gleneagles, despite claiming victory at the BMW Championship and the FedEx Cup, Horschel has gone on to just miss out in 2018 at Le Golf National and 2020 at Whistling Straits.

Having claimed victory at the 2021 WGC-Match Play, the American just missed out on automatic qualification and a captain’s pick but, as his form continues to improve and remain consistent, it’s only a matter of time before he makes his way into a Ryder Cup squad.

Sam Burns – Another player who was unlucky to not make Steve Stricker’s 2020 squad was the impressive Sam Burns.

The young American enjoyed a breakthrough season on the PGA Tour in 2021, with eight top-10 finishes and his first Tour win at the Valspar Championship.

With Burns enjoying his most successful season to date, there’s a very good chance we will see him at the next edition of the Ryder Cup in Italy in 2023.

Kevin Kisner – With victory at the Wyndham Championship, it seemed that there was a possibility that Kisner would be part of the team at Whistling Straits, especially with his matchplay record at the WGC-Match Play.

Having missed out in 2018, Kisner finished his 2020/21 season extremely well, and if he can carry that form over to 2021/22, then who knows? Perhaps we will see him on a Ryder Cup team.

Kevin Na – Along with Patrick Reed, Na was one of the surprise players to be left out of the Ryder Cup squad for Whistling Straits, with the American one of the form players at the conclusion of the FedEx Cup.

Having picked up one victory in 2021, Na finished his season with six consecutive top-25 finishes, including two runner-up finishes and, had the event started at level, he would have won the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Will Zalatoris – Eight top-10’s on the PGA Tour in the 2020/21 season leaves Zalatoris as an almost cert for the Ryder Cup going into the future.

Still well under the age of 30, the American has shown he is capable of performing on the big stage, claiming three top-10 finishes in Major championships, a phenomenal feat for someone inexperienced.

Max Homa – Homa enjoyed a very successful 2020/21 season, claiming five top-10’s including his second PGA Tour win at the Genesis Invitational.

Had it not been for a poor finish to the year, you could argue that he had a chance of a captain’s pick but, as he continues to gain experience it’s highly likely that Homa will feature in a future Ryder Cup.

Aaron Wise – After securing his first PGA Tour win in 2018, it seemed that Wise was going to carry on the superb form that we saw whilst he was at college.

Wise’s form would dip slightly though, but he has found something during the 2020/21 season, with a runner-up finish at the Mayakoba Classic a standout.

Like Homa, Wise is really starting to establish himself on the PGA Tour, and could be a future player for team USA.

Maverick McNealy – The young American enjoyed his best season to date in 2020/21, with a runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am a real highlight.

McNealy, who was undefeated at the 2017 Walker Cup, will be looking to continue his rise in form, and a possible future Ryder Cup place in the future.

Matthew Wolff – Still in his early 20’s, Wolff is already a PGA Tour winner, and has a bright future ahead of him in the game.

Despite a shaky 2020/21 season, Wolff still has a lot of time on his hands, with the American already well established on the PGA Tour.

Akshay Bhatia – Not even in his 20’s yet, Bhatia made a big impression on the PGA Tour in 2020/21, securing a top-10 finish at the Safeway Open.

In the process, he became the youngest player to finish in the top 10 of a stroke-play event on the PGA Tour since Justin Rose finished 4th in the 1998 Open Championship.

With a bright future ahead of him, there’s a high possibility we will see Bhatia at a Ryder Cup in the future.

Cole Hammer – One of the hottest prospects in the US game, Hammer has already featured in three US Opens and two Walker Cups.

Hammer, who is still in his early 20’s, is set to make a big impact on the professional golfing when he relinquishes his amateur status.

Pierceson Coody – The former amateur world number one has a lot of college accolades behind him and has featured in the US Open before.

In 2020, Coody claimed the Western Amateur, which is considered by many to be the second-biggest prize in amateur golf.

Funnily enough, Coody is actually the grandson of the 1971 Masters champion, Charles Coody.