Get to know the American golfer Aaron Wise a bit better.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Aaron Wise

Aaron Wise was one of the most hotly recruited golfers in America when he came out of high school.

Since his successful college career at Oregon, Wise has gone on to become a successful PGA Tour player.

But how well do you know the young American?

Take a look at these 9 facts about him below.

1) Wise was born in Cape Town, South Africa and moved to America when he was 3.

2) He was raised in Lake Elsinore, California.

3) He was a high recruited by a number of colleges for a golf scholarship, he eventually chose the University of Oregon where he helped the Oregon Ducks win the NCAA title in 2016 where he also won a NCAA individual title.

4) He turned professional after the 2016 NCAA title win, after just two years at college.

5) He was named PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year in 2018.

6) His first PGA Tour win was the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2018, beating Australian Marc Leishman by 3 shots.

7) He has won on the Web.com tour as well as the PGA Tour Canada.

8) His first appearance as a professional was at the U.S Open, where he missed the cut at Oakmont Golf Course.

9) His best World Golf Ranking was 66th, achieved in 2018.