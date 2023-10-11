My 5 Best Prime Day Golf Shoe Deals

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been a busy few days at Golf Monthly HQ, with the team scouring the web for the best deals on golf equipment.

We have come up with some great finds and sincerely hope you have taken advantage of them.

I just wanted to do a little round up on my standout deals in the golf shoe department. It has been great to see so many offers on products featured in our best golf shoe guide and I wanted to put the best deals all in one place for you...

The FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox golf shoe is a truly stunning model that will catch the eyes of your playing partners. It has a firm wear but gives your feet that locked-in feel with excellent grip from the Versatrax sole and the added peace of mind of a fully waterproof upper.

(Image credit: Future)

In our full review, we awarded the Wiicox the maximum 5 stars which shows what we think of it!

I absolutely love the design of the Wilcox shoes as a traditionalist and golf shoe lover, the toe cap just sets it apart from other modern shoes on the market. You really feel like you're wearing something special.

Overall, they're exactly what you'd expect from a FootJoy Premiere Series shoe. Stunning looks, a stable, locked-in fit, fully waterproof and fantastic grip.

With over $50 off, I think this is a great deal on a timeless pair of golf shoes.

FootJoy Wilcox Golf Shoes | Up to 20% off at Amazon

Was $219.95 Now $176 If you want a more traditional looking golf shoe then the Wilcox is for you. It is a truly stunning model that will catch the eyes of your playing partners. It has a firm wear but gives your feet that locked-in feel with excellent grip. There are loads of sizes to choose from on Amazon but be aware that only some are on offer with as much as 20% off.

adidas Tech Response 2.0

I think the adidas Tech Response 2.0 is a great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity the Tech Response 2.0 offers.

(Image credit: Future)

For me, the standout feature of this shoe is how lightweight it is and that is in part thanks to this mixture of materials used. Being so lightweight means there is little foot fatigue to be had at the end of walking 18 holes and the Cloudfoam sockliner and midsole provide plenty of medial support and cushioning underfoot.

For under $45 you can grab a top brand pair of shoes. Understated appearance with all the comfort you would associate with an adidas shoe, you cannot go wrong at this price!

We gave the Fuel an excellent 4.5 stars in our full review, and loved many of the features including the exceptional traction and waterproof characteristics.

(Image credit: Future)

With the Fuel, FootJoy raised the bar with a sporty, athletic design that offers superb on course performance. The Fuel is one of the brand’s most versatile options that looks great both on and off the course.

Bolder in terms of aesthetics than you will find elsewhere in the range, the FootJoy Fuel golf shoe aims to combine those modern, athletic looks with the high level golf-specific performance you would expect from the number one shoe in golf.

With up to 30% off, this is a great offer well worth investigating...

FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoes | Up to 30% off at Amazon

Was $129.95 Now $91.56 A shoe that got a 4.5 star rating when we put it to the test, this is one of our favorite sporty offerings on the market in recent years and is available right now for some big savings on varying colors and sizes. Read our full FootJoy Fuel Review

adidas Codechaos 22

The Codechaos always gets mentioned by our shoe specialist Dan Parker as one of his favorites! Now you can get some incredible money off and own one of his top rated shoes yourself!

(Image credit: Future)

This is a well-priced, great performing and ultimately eye-catching spikeless golf shoe. The new wraparound outsole looks fantastic and offers a good mixture of grip and stability while the tried-and-tested Boost midsole once again provides an effortless walk.

For a non-leather upper Dan found his feet stayed at an excellent temperature even in hot conditions - something you don't often get from a synthetic upper. Another thing worth noting is that the upper is made up from a minimum of 50% recycled content which is all part of the brand's End Plastic Waste campaign.

You'll certainly stand out with these on your feet, so take a look at the great deals available.

Adidas Codechoas 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe | Up to 41% off at Amazon

Were $159.95 Now $93.87 These lightweight, waterproof and spikeless golf shoes make walking the course extremely easy, while keeping your feet dry. Select sizes and colors have the largest discounts here!

adidas Tour 360

The Tour 360 from adidas has always been one of my favorites so I was really pleased to see these at basically half price!

(Image credit: Future)

During testing we found the Tour360 to be a triumph in comfort, style and stability. A golf shoe that can be worn all day and all-year round, providing grip and control when you're swinging and comfort in between shots.

A common negative heard online about the Tour360 is people asking whether the design has changed enough over the years. But we say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. The 22' version of the Tour360 should keep everyone happy because it looks like the traditional Tour360, with design touches that make it look different to past models.

This is one of the biggest percentage savings of the lot, so what are you waiting for?!