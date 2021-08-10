The new 2021 TaylorMade P790 iron revealed promises better feel and forgiveness than its predecessor thanks to a complete redesign of the clubhead

2021 TaylorMade P790 Iron Revealed

TaylorMade has unveiled the third generation of the popular P790 iron, a model that redefined the players distance iron category when it originally launched four years ago.

A big design change is the introduction of a SpeedFoam Air material inside the forged hollow body, a urethane foam that is 69 per cent less dense than the prior generation SpeedFoam. This accounts for an average of 3.5g in weight savings per iron that allows for a substantial redistribution of mass to lower CG placement and improved launch properties.

It also unlocked access a 1.5mm forged 4140 steel L-Face – the thinnest in P790 history – to promote added flexibility, fast ball speeds and distance while upholding a premium forged feel.

Based on charted data from thousands of shots, the sweet spot has been strategically shaped and positioned centrally to capture more shots – TaylorMade say the high COR area has been expanded by 30 per cent.

Heavier tungsten weighting, up to 31g in an individual iron head, is positioned low to deliver forgiveness, assisted by the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that provides increased face flexibility while preserving ball speed and distance on low face strikes.

“SpeedFoamAir is the heartbeat of the new P·790 irons. The development of this lightweight urethane material allowed us to strategically reconstruct the iron head to promote optimal launch conditions and a sweetspot that covers the most common strike points on the face,” Matt Bovee, Product Creation, Irons, for TaylorMade told GM.

The new P790 iron for 2021 goes on sale September 3rd with an RRP of £1,149 for a seven-piece set with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 steel shafts (95 in reg) or Mitsubishi Chemical MMT graphite shafts as standard.

There’s also the option of the new 2021 TaylorMade P790 UDI utility iron (above, RRP £229). It is a forged driving iron designed with Tour-inspired shaping and incorporating the same thin-walled design and SpeedFoam Air as the P790 iron.

It features the same intelligent sweetspot as the P790 iron, promotes low spin with a piercing trajectory and comes in 2-iron (17°) only.