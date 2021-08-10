Building on the success of the MG2, the brand has now launched the next generation of Milled Grind wedges.

TaylorMade Unveils New Milled Grind 3 Wedges

TaylorMade is looking to continue the momentum of the Milled Grind 2 wedge with the launch of the new Milled Grind 3, featuring updated technologies and new aesthetics.

Once again the wedges will benefit from RAW face technology, which means the wedges have an un-plated surface material that rusts over time, as you can see below. This is to maintain consistently high spin generation in wet conditions.

In terms of new introductions to the face, TaylorMade has added Raised Micro-Ribs between the grooves to aid spin and precision around the greens. This is because the abrasive surface further enhances the friction between the ball and the clubface.

The Milled Grind Sole process continues with each leading edge and sole grind being individually CNC milled for accuracy.

There are three bounce options to mention too; low standard and high.

The new low bounce sole geometry promotes a smoother entry and exit of the club through the turf, the standard is geared towards playability and forgiveness, and finally the high bounce option is designed to help players with a steep attack angle or those who play in softer conditions.

The TaylorMade engineers also made a special effort to improve the sound and launch of the new wedges too. This takes the form of the Thick-Thin design of the MG3, in which mass has been placed to optimise the CG location which encourages lower launch and increased spin. The player testing revealed this also helped with sound and feel too.

The final bit of technology to mention are the progressive hosel lengths which allow for optimal CG location and promotes a seamless transition from iron sets into wedges.

They come equipped with True Temper Tour Issue S200 shafts and Lamkin Crossline 360 grips. The wedges will be available at retail on Friday, September 3rd, at an RRP of £149.

There will also be a TW grind model which will be available in January 2022. The MG2 version proved to be very popular, with Rory McIlroy putting it into play and the new MG3 version will also be inspired by Tiger’s grind.