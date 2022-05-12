Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade V3 Soft Ball Review

When in need of some new golf balls, most head straight to the upper end of the market. However, to do that is to overlook the more affordable alternatives, some of which pack a serious punch, even when compared to the best premium golf balls.

Joining TaylorMade’s extensive line-up - which includes tour favourites such as the TaylorMade TP5 and TaylorMade TP5X - is the TaylorMade V3 Soft, which I put to the test across multiple rounds to assess the performance on offer in all key areas.

Specifically, I was keen to find out how it compared to my normal ball of choice, the Titleist Pro V1. While sceptical at first, I was very pleasantly surprised by what I found. At a fraction of the price, this is comfortably one of the best value golf balls on the market.

TaylorMade says the V3 soft has been designed to offer an efficient blend of distance and feel, with particular emphasis on short game performance thanks to the Ionomer cover. In testing, any initial fears were quickly laid to rest as I soon forgot I wasn’t using what would be regarded by common logic as one of the best golf balls currently available.

Specifically, the feel on offer approaching and around the greens was excellent. Whether I wanted to flight something lower with more spin or float the ball higher to navigate an obstacle, the ball performed really well. The same can be said when escaping bunkers, while it also felt nice when putting. A lot of balls in this category can feel quite ‘bouncy’ off the face but this wasn’t the case here.

Feel around the greens and out of bunkers was excellent with the TaylorMade V3 Soft (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

This nice impact sensation was further evident when hitting full shots. At such a price point, most would be forgiven for thinking it would feel like a brick, especially off the tee. Again, it proved me wrong. Thanks to the REACT Core, distance was also impressive compared to its direct competition, although I would say I lost a little performance against the more expensive models. It wasn’t much but enough to realise after coming up short a few times.

Having trialled it on a mixture of course types, I would add that it’s a ball probably more suited to inland courses. When playing links golf, for example, I noticed it wasn’t as easy to control the ball flight when the wind got up.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

All in all, however, this is a ball that impressed me as much as it surprised me. From tee through to green, golfers can expect and enjoy premium performance without breaking the bank.