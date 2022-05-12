TaylorMade V3 Soft Ball Review
After extensive testing, we give our verdict on the TaylorMade V3 Soft golf ball
An all-round performer that can compete against more premium-priced balls in a lot of ways. In particular, feel and control around the greens is excellent, while distance loss tee to green is minimal. Available at an extremely impressive price point.
Excellent greenside feel
Competitive distance
Not great in the wind
When in need of some new golf balls, most head straight to the upper end of the market. However, to do that is to overlook the more affordable alternatives, some of which pack a serious punch, even when compared to the best premium golf balls.
Joining TaylorMade’s extensive line-up - which includes tour favourites such as the TaylorMade TP5 and TaylorMade TP5X - is the TaylorMade V3 Soft, which I put to the test across multiple rounds to assess the performance on offer in all key areas.
Specifically, I was keen to find out how it compared to my normal ball of choice, the Titleist Pro V1. While sceptical at first, I was very pleasantly surprised by what I found. At a fraction of the price, this is comfortably one of the best value golf balls on the market.
TaylorMade says the V3 soft has been designed to offer an efficient blend of distance and feel, with particular emphasis on short game performance thanks to the Ionomer cover. In testing, any initial fears were quickly laid to rest as I soon forgot I wasn’t using what would be regarded by common logic as one of the best golf balls currently available.
Specifically, the feel on offer approaching and around the greens was excellent. Whether I wanted to flight something lower with more spin or float the ball higher to navigate an obstacle, the ball performed really well. The same can be said when escaping bunkers, while it also felt nice when putting. A lot of balls in this category can feel quite ‘bouncy’ off the face but this wasn’t the case here.
This nice impact sensation was further evident when hitting full shots. At such a price point, most would be forgiven for thinking it would feel like a brick, especially off the tee. Again, it proved me wrong. Thanks to the REACT Core, distance was also impressive compared to its direct competition, although I would say I lost a little performance against the more expensive models. It wasn’t much but enough to realise after coming up short a few times.
Having trialled it on a mixture of course types, I would add that it’s a ball probably more suited to inland courses. When playing links golf, for example, I noticed it wasn’t as easy to control the ball flight when the wind got up.
All in all, however, this is a ball that impressed me as much as it surprised me. From tee through to green, golfers can expect and enjoy premium performance without breaking the bank.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
