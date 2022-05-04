Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

ProQuip StormForce PX7 Jacket Review

As a golfer who lives in the United Kingdom, I know all too well how important a good waterproof jacket can be. One minute the sky is clear, the next a downpour has made being outside tricky. Indeed there are a lot of factors to consider when picking out a jacket as well. Obviously the waterproof protection has to be sufficient to keep your body dry, and it must also give some protection from the wind and cold as well. This is without compromising on freedom of movement, not to mention it should be easy to store and look good as well. As you would expect, this can be a difficult tightrope to walk for brands, but one model that has pretty much done so is the PX7 from ProQuip.

Building on the success of the PX5 and PX6 models, ProQuip recently introduced the PX7 which is the brand's highest specification and best-in-class men's rain jacket with a lifetime waterproof guarantee. Sounds great doesn't it? Well we recently got our hands on one and put it to the test out on the course.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

So the first thing to mention is the waterproofing which was very good indeed, as you would expect because of the brand's lifetime guarantee. Out on the golf course I did not get caught in any rain so I took to pouring water on the arms and down the back of the jacket to see what happened and thankfully the water ran off nicely. I did also wear this jacket on walks around London and when rain did fall, it dealt with it all well. Additionally I felt it protected from the wind excellently because it blocked out gusts from getting to my core which in turn kept me from getting cold as well. When Autumn and Winter golf starts again, there is no doubt in my mind this jacket will be a go-to for me.

Importantly the jacket was very comfortable to wear. The arms fitted well and the hem seemed to adjust to my hips and body nicely. I also enjoyed the extra padding around the neck. In the past when I have done jacket zips up to the top it can be uncomfortable but there was no issue here. Additionally all the zips are easy to use and the velcro size adjustors by the hips are another example of how ProQuip has really spent time on the smaller details. Additionally the jacket moves well throughout the swing, not restrictive at all, whilst the swing silent technology is an added bonus too because it minimises any noise during play.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The jacket folds away well and doesn't take up a lot of room in the golf bag, it also looks good on and off the golf course I think, especially in the black/pewter finish I tested. The blue zips gave a nice pop of color as well. The final positive to mention is it seems to be very well made. During play I caught the jacket on a couple of bushes and sharp prickles but the fabric was not impacted whatsoever.

The only real negative is that it does feel slightly bulkier compared to other models out there from FootJoy and Galvin Green. However this is only a minor thing because it does not feel cumbersome or limiting during the golf swing.

To conclude the PX7 is an excellent waterproof jacket and well worth consideration if you need an update in this part of your golfing attire. It comes in three colors and sizes range from S-3XL.