Check out the tee times for the final round of the men's Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo...

Olympic Golf Men’s Tee Times – Final Round

The men’s Olympic Games golf tournament heads into the final round at Kasumigaseki Country Club, with Team USA’s Xander Schauffele leading by just one shot.

After a closing birdie in his final round, Schauffele leads Japan’s golfing superstar Hideki Matsuyama, with a number of big names in hot pursuit.

Team GB’s Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood sit inside the top-10 in Tokyo, with Casey currently in the bronze medal position alongside Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.

There was also a good showing from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as they continue to keep Ireland’s hope of a medal alive.

The duo, who were paired together for the third round, shot four (McIlroy) and three-under-par (Lowry) rounds to also sit inside the top-10.

*Times BST/ET

11.30pm/6.30pm: Rafael Campos (PUR), Gavin Green (MAS), Ondrej Lieser (CZE)

11.41pm/6.41pm: Juvic Pagunsan (PHI), Ryan Fox (NZL), Udayan Mane (IND)

11.52pm/6.52pm: Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Kalle Samooja (FIN), Jorge Campillo (ESP)

12.03am/7.03pm: Henrik Norlander (SWE), Marc Leishman (AUS), Kristian K. Johannessen (NOR)

12.14am/7.14pm: Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Adrian Meronk (POL)

12.25am/7.25pm: Antoine Rozner (FRA), Ashun Wu (CHN), Adri Arnaus (ESP)

12.41am/7.41pm: Justin Thomas (USA), Maximillian Kieffer (GER) Hurly Long (GER)

12.52am/7.52pm: Viktor Hovland (NOR), Si Woo Kim (KOR), Patrick Reed (USA)

1.03am/8.03pm: Romain Langasque (FRA), Matthias Schwab (AUT), Renato Paratore (ITA)

1.14am/8.14pm: Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Sami Valimaki (FIN)

1.25am/8.25pm: Anirban Lahiri (IND), Yechun Yuan (CHN), Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN)

1.36am/8.36pm: Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Sungjae Im (KOR), Alex Noren (SWE)

1.47am/8.47pm: C.T. Pan (TPE), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Rory Sabbatini (SVK)

2.03am/9.03pm: Scott Vincent (ZIM),Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Corey Conners (CAN)

2.14am/9.14pm: Thomas Detry (BEL), Joachim B Hansen (DEN), Collin Morikawa (USA)

2.25am/9.25pm: Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Thomas Pieters (BEL)

2.35am/9.36pm: Shane Lowry (IRL), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Cameron Smith (AUS)

2.47am/9.47pm: Mito Pereira (CHI), Sepp Straka (AUT), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

2.58am/9.58pm: Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Sebastián Muñoz (COL), Rory McIlroy (IRL)

3.09am/10.09pm: Xander Schauffele (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Paul Casey (GBR)