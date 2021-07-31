Olympic Golf Men’s Tee Times – Final Round

Check out the tee times for the final round of the men's Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo...

The men’s Olympic Games golf tournament heads into the final round at Kasumigaseki Country Club, with Team USA’s Xander Schauffele leading by just one shot.

After a closing birdie in his final round, Schauffele leads Japan’s golfing superstar Hideki Matsuyama, with a number of big names in hot pursuit.

Team GB’s Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood sit inside the top-10 in Tokyo, with Casey currently in the bronze medal position alongside Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.

There was also a good showing from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as they continue to keep Ireland’s hope of a medal alive.

The duo, who were paired together for the third round, shot four (McIlroy) and three-under-par (Lowry) rounds to also sit inside the top-10.

*Times BST/ET

11.30pm/6.30pm: Rafael Campos (PUR), Gavin Green (MAS), Ondrej Lieser (CZE)

11.41pm/6.41pm: Juvic Pagunsan (PHI), Ryan Fox (NZL), Udayan Mane (IND)

11.52pm/6.52pm: Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Kalle Samooja (FIN), Jorge Campillo (ESP)

12.03am/7.03pm: Henrik Norlander (SWE), Marc Leishman (AUS), Kristian K. Johannessen (NOR)

12.14am/7.14pm: Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Adrian Meronk (POL)

12.25am/7.25pm: Antoine Rozner (FRA), Ashun Wu (CHN), Adri Arnaus (ESP)

12.41am/7.41pm: Justin Thomas (USA), Maximillian Kieffer (GER) Hurly Long (GER)

12.52am/7.52pm: Viktor Hovland (NOR), Si Woo Kim (KOR), Patrick Reed (USA)

1.03am/8.03pm: Romain Langasque (FRA), Matthias Schwab (AUT), Renato Paratore (ITA)

1.14am/8.14pm: Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Sami Valimaki (FIN)

1.25am/8.25pm: Anirban Lahiri (IND), Yechun Yuan (CHN), Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN)

1.36am/8.36pm: Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Sungjae Im (KOR), Alex Noren (SWE)

1.47am/8.47pm: C.T. Pan (TPE), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Rory Sabbatini (SVK)

2.03am/9.03pm: Scott Vincent (ZIM),Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Corey Conners (CAN)

2.14am/9.14pm: Thomas Detry (BEL), Joachim B Hansen (DEN), Collin Morikawa (USA)

2.25am/9.25pm: Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Thomas Pieters (BEL)

2.35am/9.36pm: Shane Lowry (IRL), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Cameron Smith (AUS)

2.47am/9.47pm: Mito Pereira (CHI), Sepp Straka (AUT), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

2.58am/9.58pm: Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Sebastián Muñoz (COL), Rory McIlroy (IRL)

3.09am/10.09pm: Xander Schauffele (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Paul Casey (GBR)