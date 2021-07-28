Here are all the details on how you can watch the golf action on the BBC.

How To Watch Golf At The Olympics On The BBC

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have begun – despite threats to cancel the Games at the last minute as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Japan.

Already delayed a year, most events will take place in empty stadiums and there will be no fans in attendance at Kasumigaseki Country Club either for the men’s and women’s golf events.

Golf in Tokyo was already off to a bad start with world number one Jon Rahm withdrawing thanks to a positive Covid test, and big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau also had to do the same

However there are still lots of big names competing for Olympic gold with the men’s event taking place between July 29th and August 1st, and the women’s runs from the 4th to the 7th of August.

So how do you watch Rory McIlroy represent Ireland or Inbee Park defend her Olympic gold from Rio in 2016?

Well the BBC is the place to go because it will show 350 hours of uninterrupted live coverage of the many events at the Olympics.

Across all the events there will be live coverage on BBC One every day, starting at midnight and normally running until around 9pm.

BBC Two will then show a daily highlights show from 9-10pm.

It is difficult to find out what specific time the golf will be on but if you want to watch a sport that isn’t currently showing on BBC One you can stream various options on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Given how much coverage is on the BBC, and if you find yourself outside of the United Kingdom, a VPN could be the way to go

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

