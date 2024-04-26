YouTuber George Bryan Gets 'Dream' Myrtle Beach Invite After Agonising Near Miss At The Q

After coming agonisingly close to qualifying for the PGA Tour's Myrtle Beach Classic, YouTube star George Bryan's dream came true after all after being handed an exemption into the event in May.

Bryan suffered late heartbreak at The Q at Myrtle Beach - a unique qualifying event for the new PGA Tour tournament where golf influencers and YouTube stars were given the chance to qualify.

One half of the popular Bryan Brothers YouTube channel, George made a mistake on his final hole to drop into a playoff, which he then lost to Korn Ferry Tour winner Matt Atkins.

However, Bryan's misery turned to delighted after organisers of the Myrtle Beach Classic called him up and offered him a place in the field after all.

"I'm there! Holy cow," said Bryan after receiving the news.

"I'm not going to lie, when you said about a call I hoped that I would get the chance to play in a PGA Tour event.. It's a dream come true."

YouTubers Peter Finch, Grant Horvat and Micah Morris, Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport, Nick Stubbe, aka Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, and Luke Kwon of Good Good Golf all took part in the March qualifying event - but George Bryan was the man to star.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bryan stood on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead over Atkins, but found the water and then saw his par putt come within inches of dropping - before his opponent knocked in a birdie putt to force a playoff.

From there, the more experienced pro Atkins took victory at the first playoff hole, leaving Bryan devastated after seemingly throwing away his chance of a second PGA Tour start.

However, organisers were obviously suitably impressed enough by his efforts to give Bryan the opportunity to return to PGA Tour action.

Bryan's one appearance on the PGA Tour came in a T69 at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after he came through Monday qualifying to book his place. Ahead of his PGA Tour bow alongside brother Wesley, Bryan said: "My main job is filming YouTube videos."

The Myrtle Beach Classic takes place between 9 and 12 May, the same time as one of the Tour’s signature events, the Wells Fargo Championship.