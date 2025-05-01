Home Advantage Helps George Bryan Join Brother Wesley In US Open Final Qualifying
George Bryan made home advantage count as he won a local qualifying event to join brother Wesley in Final Qualifying for the 2025 US Open
George Bryan will join his brother Wesley in Final Qualifying for the US Open having made it throgh a local qualifying event.
One half of the popular Bryan Bros online content creators, George made home advantage count as he took part in local qualifying for the US Open at Solina Golf Club - a course which he and his brother just so happen to own!
The shots still have to be played though, and with his brother Wesley on his bag, George shot 69 at Solina to book a spot in Final Qualifying for the US Open.
With PGA Tour pro Wesley already exempt into Final Qualifying, it means both brothers are now just 36 holes away from playing in the 125th US Open at Oakmont in June.
The brothers bought what was called Indian River Golf Club in South Carolina in 2023, rebranding it as Solina Golf Club in 2024.
Landing a local qualifying event for the US Open was a boost for the brothers and their new club as a business, and it's also benefited George professionally as he moved a step closer to a Major debut.
Wesley Bryan is currently suspended indefinately by the PGA Tour for playing in the recent LIV Golf: The Duels in Miami, where six YouTube stars were paired with LIV Golfers in a made-for-YouTube match that aired on Grant Horvat's channel.
Wesley is appealing against that suspension, but is currently unable to play in any PGA Tour events, so will be desperate to get into the third Major of the season when he plays in Final Qualifying.
We made it through @usopengolf qualifying!! On to the next one 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/0LdRpglZ3WApril 30, 2025
And brother George will be joining him at one of the 10 Final Qualifying sites when players will compete over 36 holes for those coveted spots in the US Open.
Wesley is chasing a a fifth appearance in a Major, and his first since the 2018 Masters, as he attempts Final Qualifying for the US Open.
Playing in all four Majors in a row following his 2017 RBC Heritage victory on the PGA Tour, Wesley missed the cut in all four so would love to get back to one of golf's big four and attempt to put that record straight.
2025 US Open Final Qualifying Sites And Dates
Monday 19th May
- Asia: Tarao Country Club (West Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan
- Europe: Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England
- Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, Texas
Monday 2nd June
- Valencia (Calif.) Country Club
- Old Memorial Golf Club, Tampa. Fla
- Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga
- Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md
- Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, NJ
- Duke University Golf Club, Durham, NC
- Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
- Springfield (Ohio) Country Club
- Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash
- Canada: Lambton Golf & Country Club, York, Ontario, Canada
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
