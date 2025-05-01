Home Advantage Helps George Bryan Join Brother Wesley In US Open Final Qualifying

George Bryan will join his brother Wesley in Final Qualifying for the US Open having made it throgh a local qualifying event.

One half of the popular Bryan Bros online content creators, George made home advantage count as he took part in local qualifying for the US Open at Solina Golf Club - a course which he and his brother just so happen to own!

The shots still have to be played though, and with his brother Wesley on his bag, George shot 69 at Solina to book a spot in Final Qualifying for the US Open.

With PGA Tour pro Wesley already exempt into Final Qualifying, it means both brothers are now just 36 holes away from playing in the 125th US Open at Oakmont in June.

The brothers bought what was called Indian River Golf Club in South Carolina in 2023, rebranding it as Solina Golf Club in 2024.

Landing a local qualifying event for the US Open was a boost for the brothers and their new club as a business, and it's also benefited George professionally as he moved a step closer to a Major debut.

Wesley Bryan is currently suspended indefinately by the PGA Tour for playing in the recent LIV Golf: The Duels in Miami, where six YouTube stars were paired with LIV Golfers in a made-for-YouTube match that aired on Grant Horvat's channel.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wesley is appealing against that suspension, but is currently unable to play in any PGA Tour events, so will be desperate to get into the third Major of the season when he plays in Final Qualifying.

We made it through @usopengolf qualifying!! On to the next one 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/0LdRpglZ3WApril 30, 2025

And brother George will be joining him at one of the 10 Final Qualifying sites when players will compete over 36 holes for those coveted spots in the US Open.

Wesley is chasing a a fifth appearance in a Major, and his first since the 2018 Masters, as he attempts Final Qualifying for the US Open.

Playing in all four Majors in a row following his 2017 RBC Heritage victory on the PGA Tour, Wesley missed the cut in all four so would love to get back to one of golf's big four and attempt to put that record straight.

A post shared by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) A photo posted by on

Monday 19th May

Asia: Tarao Country Club (West Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan

Tarao Country Club (West Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan Europe: Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, Texas

Monday 2nd June