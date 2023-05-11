PGA Tour Announces New Myrtle Beach Classic Event To Debut In 2024 Season

The PGA Tour has announced a new tournament for the 2024 schedule with the Myrtle Beach Classic set to make its debut next year.

A date has yet to be announced, but the Tour has stated that it will be a “full-field additional event played the same week as a designated event” on the 2024 calendar.

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club will be the venue, with the PGA Tour signing a four-year deal to stage the tournament along South Carolina’s Grand Strand.

Players who fail to qualify for one of the new designated events on the Tour, which are still set to be limited fields with no cuts, will be able to battle it out at Myrtle Beach for the $3.9million prize fund and 300 FedEx Cup points.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country’s most recognized and visited destinations,” said PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis.

“With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life.

“We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”

Visit Myrtle Beach will sponsor the event, which will be a welcome addition for the bulk of the PGA Tour’s playing membership, given the tighter restrictions on getting into elevated events next season.

Regularly coming top of the rankings for the best courses in Myrtle Beach, the Dunes Golf and Beach Club is also among the best golf courses in South Carolina - in what is a tough category in an area renowned as a golfing mecca.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designed by the great Robert Trent Jones in the 1940s, the Dunes Golf and Beach Club hosted the season-ending Senior Tour Championship (now known as the Charles Schwab Cup Championship) six times from 1994-99.

It's also been the home of PGA Tour Q-School finals and has staged one US Women's Open.

The signature three-hole stretch of the course is called Alligator Alley, which is the 11th, 12th and culminates with the 13th - a monster known as par-five that can play 600 yards.