The Secret Result Of A Unique PGA Tour Qualifying Event (Involving Eight YouTubers) Set To Be Revealed
Golf content creators such as Grant Horvat and Dan Rapaport went up against eight professionals for one spot at the PGA Tour's upcoming Myrtle Beach Classic
Eight golf content creators and eight professionals took part in a unique qualifying event for a PGA Tour tournament called 'The Q at Myrtle Beach' on March 4, with the result remaining a total secret - until today.
The 18-hole shootout at TPC Myrtle Beach pitted notable names such as Dan Rapaport, Grant Horvat, and George Bryan against eight pros with history on either the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, or college circuit - two of whom are Korn Ferry Tour winner Matt Atkins and former LIV Golf player Turk Pettit.
The field of 16 players – many with ties to the state of South Carolina – all held a USGA handicap of 0.0 or better at the time of recording, a requirement on the PGA Tour for sponsor exemptions.
It was every man for himself with only one legitimate unrestricted sponsor exemption spot in next month's inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic (May 6-12) that runs concurrently with the Wells Fargo Championship - a Signature Event.
And the result, which has been kept completely under wraps until now, is going to be released at 1pm ET on Tuesday, April 23. At that point, the full 90-minute video showing what happened will be released on Play Golf Myrtle Beach’s YouTube. Each of the content creators will also release a video of their own experiences on their respective pages.
The moment you’ve all been waiting for. The Q at Myrtle Beach. Find out who wins. April, 23rd. 1 P.M. ET. On the Play Golf Myrtle Beach YouTube Channel. pic.twitter.com/FQxVtz1QFrApril 22, 2024
The eight golf content creators include: George Bryan, Peter Finch, Grant Horvat, Luke Kwon, Micah Morris, Dan Rapaport, Nick Stubbe (a.k.a Fat Perez) and either Mason Nut or Cole Lantz from Bustajack (who will compete in a playoff match to determine who earns the final spot).
Meanwhile, The eight pros competing will be: Matt Atkins, Jay Card III, Morgan Deneen, Turk Pettit, Scott Stevens, Tyler Watts, and Jamie Wilson.
Myrtle Beach Classic tournament officials confirmed that the final spot for its event went to a PGA professional from the area who earned their spot at a local qualifier on February 19. The Myrtle Beach Classic will feature a $3.9 million purse and offer 300 FedEx Cup points to the winner.
Which YouTube Stars Played In The Q At Myrtle Beach?
- George Bryan
- Peter Finch
- Grant Horvat
- Luke Kwon
- Micah Morris
- Dan Rapaport
- Nick Stubbe 'Fat Perez'
- Mason Nut or Cole Lantz of "BustaJack Golf" (The BustaJack duo will compete in a playoff match to determine who earns a spot in The Q at Myrtle Beach)
'THE Q AT MYRTLE BEACH' - FULL 16-PLAYER FIELD
Matt Atkins – Winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017.
George Bryan – YouTuber with 410k followers.
Jay Card III – Three top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Morgan Deneen – Assistant pro at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Peter Finch – YouTuber with 1.25m followers.
Grant Horvat – YouTuber with 1.35m followers.
Luke Kwon – YouTuber with 400k followers. Member of Good Good.
Micah Morris – YouTuber with 1m followers.
Turk Pettit – 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Individual Champion and former LIV Golf player.
Dan Rapaport – Barstool Sports journalist.
Scott Stevens – Winner on PGA Tour Canada in 2022.
Nick Stubbe (aka Fat Perez) – YouTuber and member of Bob Does Sports, which has 1m followers.
Tyler Watts – Winner of the Jones Cup Junior Invitational in 2023.
Jamie Wilson – Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Mason Nut or Cole Lantz – YouTubers with 350k followers. The Bustajack duo will compete in a match to determine who plays in the tournament.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
