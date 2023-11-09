'My Main Job Is Filming YouTube Videos’ - George Bryan Set For PGA Tour Debut Alongside Brother Wesley

George Bryan is looking forward to his PGA Tour debut as he swaps making YouTube videos for hopefully making birdies at the Butterfield Bermunda Championship alongside brother Wesley.

The pair are huge a YouTube success as the Bryan Bros with their golf videos, but now the pair will tee it up in a PGA Tour event together for the first time.

Younger brother Wesley is a PGA tour winner, at the 2017 RBC Heritage, but George, an All American and college standout, has yet to make it into the big league.

And although he admits that for now his main job is still creating videos on YouTube, George says he's thrilled to be achieving a dream of playing on the PGA Tour.

"My main job is filming YouTube videos, but again, I'm playing good golf so I still want to compete and be sharp in tournaments," said George Bryan.

"I have no idea [what to expect]. I know it's going to be hectic, it's going to be a lot, but at the same time it's something that I've always wanted to do and dreamed of doing.

"And I'm probably going to have the most fun out of anyone in the field. My goal is to have as much fun as possible and whatever happens on the golf course is irrelevant to me.

"But also, I'm here to compete. My game is good enough to play well and compete with these guys. So I'm going to have a lot of fun, but also I'm very curious, excited to see what my game looks like stacked up against some of the best players in the world."

Both Wesley and George could well be playing more together on the PGA Tour next season if they perform in Q-School - with both scheduled to play in the second stage at the end of November.

And Wesley, who is back at Q-School after finishing 192nd in the FedEx Cup this season, says his brother has just as much talent, if not more, as some of the full-time field playing this week.

.@bryanbrosgolf looking dialed ahead of his PGA Tour debut in Bermuda 🧈 pic.twitter.com/aypppp5Od8November 6, 2023 See more

Speaking to his brother at the pre-event press conference, Wesley said: "I watch you play and [you are] tremendously more talented - it’s not a knock on a lot of the people in the field this week, but tremendously more talented than the vast majority of the field that’s teeing it up this week. So I don’t feel like it’s a stretch to say that you have a chance to compete and win as a YouTuber.

"But as far as expectations, I wholeheartedly think that if he plays well, he has just as good a chance of anybody in the field to take down a trophy. Will it happen? Probably not. Am I pulling for it? Absolutely.

"My expectation is pretty simple. I know that he's more than likely going to strike the ball above average to wildly above average comparatively speaking to these guys out here.

"I've seen it for a lot of years. It's nice that he actually gets the opportunity now to do it. And he's rolling the ball on like another planet right now."