Wyndham Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023


The final regular PGA Tour event of the season takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. That offers one last chance for players currently outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings to force their way into the first of three season-ending tournaments, next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.

For others, it represents the chance to build momentum in preparation for their bids to reach the Tour Championship at East Lake that brings the curtain down on the season towards the end of August.

 Justin Thomas will be eager to put in a strong performance this week. The two-time PGA Champion admitted before last week’s 3M Open that he’s ‘very close’ to finding his form

However, if that is the case, it didn’t transpire in the TPC Twin Cities tournament, as he missed his third cut in his last four starts to leave him nine places beneath the cut off for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. With a place in the Ryder Cup also in the balance, Thomas will be desperate to impress here.

One player without any worries about making the FedEx Cup Playoffs is 2022 winner Tom Kim, who’s currently 14th in the standings. As such, he will not be back to defend his title, instead concentrating on his preparations for next week’s tournament.

Tom Kim with the trophy after winning the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield

Champion Tom Kim is not defending his title



One of the players Kim beat by a shot last year was Sungjae Im, and the South Korean does appear this week hoping for his third PGA Tour win.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.20 Sam Burns. Like Kim and Im, he has no concerns over his place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and will be hopeful of heading into them on the back of a strong performance having missed the cut in his last outing, The Open at Royal Liverpool.

There are several more players in the field who are relying on good performances this week to secure their places in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Among them is 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, who also missed the cut in his most recent start at The Open. Joining him are the likes of 2006 Tour Championship winner Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel, who won the FedEx Cup at East Lake in 2014. 

Meanwhile, Major winner Gary Woodland, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and the ever-popular Joel Dahmen also play. None of those players have given up on their chances of reaching the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but they will need excellent performances this week to get there as they too are currently beneath the cut off.

One player who had originally been in this week’s field is Lee Hodges. However, following his commanding win in the 3M Open, his place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is now assured and he has opted to miss this week’s tournament. That has offered the chance for Andrew Novak to play.

Other players who will be eager to finish their regular seasons on a high are Swede Ludvig Aberg and American Sam Bennett, who recently turned professional. 

Elsewhere, there's also an appearance from 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who, despite being winless since the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2022, is comfortably inside the cut off for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, in 56th. Another with no issues over his qualification is World No.32 Denny McCarthy, who also plays.

There are some former winners in the field, too, including 2020 champion Jim Herman, 2019 victor J.T. Poston and Brandt Snedeker, who claimed the title in 2007 and 2018.

A purse of $7.6m is on offer, with the winner earning $1.368m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Wyndham Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,368,000
2nd$828,400
3rd$524,400
4th$372,400
5th$311,600
6th$275,500
7th$256,500
8th$237,500
9th $222,300
10th $207,100
11th$191,900
12th$176,700
13th$161,500
14th $146,300
15th$138,700
16th$131,100
17th $123,500
18th$115,900.
19th$108,300
20th$100,700
21st$93,100
22nd$85,500
23rd$79,420
24th$73,340.
25th$67,260
26th$61,180
27th$58,900
28th$56,620
29th$54,340
30th$52,060
31st$49,780.
32nd$47,500
33rd$45,220
34th$43,320
35th$41,420
36th$39,520
37th$37,620
38th$36,100
39th$34,580
40th$33,060
41st$31,540
42nd$30,020
43rd$28,500
44th$26,980
45th$25,460
46th $23,940
47th$22,420
48th$21,204
49th $20,140
50th$19,532
51st$19,076
52nd$18,620
53rd $18,316
54th$18,012
55th$17,860
56th$17,708
57th$17,556
58th$17,404
59th$17,252
60th$17,100
61st$16,948
62nd$16,796
63rd$16,644
64th$16,492
65th$16,340

Wyndham Championship Field

  • Aberg, Ludvig
  • Alexander, Tyson
  •  An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Bennett, Sam
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Blair, Zac
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Burns, Sam
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  •  Champ, Cameron
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Donald, Luke
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • English, Harris
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gay, Brian
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Henley, Russell
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hojgaard, Nicolai
  •  Horschel, Billy
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Kuest, Peter
  •  Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lindheim, Nicholas
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • Long, Adam
  • Love III, Davis
  • Lower, Justin
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • Mayer, Jon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matt
  • Noren, Alex
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Nûñez, Augusto
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Reifers, Kyle
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Scott, Adam
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Willett, Danny
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl

Who’s In The Field For The 2023 Wyndham Championship?

Some big names are in the field for the tournament, several hoping for a good performance to help them qualify for the season-closing FedEx Cup Playoffs. Among those needing to perform well to achieve that goal are two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel, who won the FedEx Cup in 2014. The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.20 Sam Burns.

Where Is The Wyndham Championship Being Held?

The tournament is being played at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. The Donald Ross-designed course has held the tournament since 2008 and is known for its small, undulating greens.

