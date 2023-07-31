Wyndham Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The final regular PGA Tour event of the season takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. That offers one last chance for players currently outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings to force their way into the first of three season-ending tournaments, next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.

For others, it represents the chance to build momentum in preparation for their bids to reach the Tour Championship at East Lake that brings the curtain down on the season towards the end of August.

Justin Thomas will be eager to put in a strong performance this week. The two-time PGA Champion admitted before last week’s 3M Open that he’s ‘very close’ to finding his form.

However, if that is the case, it didn’t transpire in the TPC Twin Cities tournament, as he missed his third cut in his last four starts to leave him nine places beneath the cut off for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. With a place in the Ryder Cup also in the balance, Thomas will be desperate to impress here.

One player without any worries about making the FedEx Cup Playoffs is 2022 winner Tom Kim, who’s currently 14th in the standings. As such, he will not be back to defend his title, instead concentrating on his preparations for next week’s tournament.

Champion Tom Kim is not defending his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the players Kim beat by a shot last year was Sungjae Im, and the South Korean does appear this week hoping for his third PGA Tour win.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.20 Sam Burns. Like Kim and Im, he has no concerns over his place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and will be hopeful of heading into them on the back of a strong performance having missed the cut in his last outing, The Open at Royal Liverpool.

There are several more players in the field who are relying on good performances this week to secure their places in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Among them is 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, who also missed the cut in his most recent start at The Open. Joining him are the likes of 2006 Tour Championship winner Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel, who won the FedEx Cup at East Lake in 2014.

Meanwhile, Major winner Gary Woodland, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and the ever-popular Joel Dahmen also play. None of those players have given up on their chances of reaching the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but they will need excellent performances this week to get there as they too are currently beneath the cut off.

One player who had originally been in this week’s field is Lee Hodges. However, following his commanding win in the 3M Open, his place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is now assured and he has opted to miss this week’s tournament. That has offered the chance for Andrew Novak to play.

Other players who will be eager to finish their regular seasons on a high are Swede Ludvig Aberg and American Sam Bennett, who recently turned professional.

Elsewhere, there's also an appearance from 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who, despite being winless since the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2022, is comfortably inside the cut off for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, in 56th. Another with no issues over his qualification is World No.32 Denny McCarthy, who also plays.

There are some former winners in the field, too, including 2020 champion Jim Herman, 2019 victor J.T. Poston and Brandt Snedeker, who claimed the title in 2007 and 2018.

A purse of $7.6m is on offer, with the winner earning $1.368m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Wyndham Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,368,000 2nd $828,400 3rd $524,400 4th $372,400 5th $311,600 6th $275,500 7th $256,500 8th $237,500 9th $222,300 10th $207,100 11th $191,900 12th $176,700 13th $161,500 14th $146,300 15th $138,700 16th $131,100 17th $123,500 18th $115,900. 19th $108,300 20th $100,700 21st $93,100 22nd $85,500 23rd $79,420 24th $73,340. 25th $67,260 26th $61,180 27th $58,900 28th $56,620 29th $54,340 30th $52,060 31st $49,780. 32nd $47,500 33rd $45,220 34th $43,320 35th $41,420 36th $39,520 37th $37,620 38th $36,100 39th $34,580 40th $33,060 41st $31,540 42nd $30,020 43rd $28,500 44th $26,980 45th $25,460 46th $23,940 47th $22,420 48th $21,204 49th $20,140 50th $19,532 51st $19,076 52nd $18,620 53rd $18,316 54th $18,012 55th $17,860 56th $17,708 57th $17,556 58th $17,404 59th $17,252 60th $17,100 61st $16,948 62nd $16,796 63rd $16,644 64th $16,492 65th $16,340

Wyndham Championship Field

Aberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Bennett, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Brehm, Ryan

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hoffman, Charley

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

Mayer, Jon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Nûñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reifers, Kyle

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Who’s In The Field For The 2023 Wyndham Championship? Some big names are in the field for the tournament, several hoping for a good performance to help them qualify for the season-closing FedEx Cup Playoffs. Among those needing to perform well to achieve that goal are two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel, who won the FedEx Cup in 2014. The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.20 Sam Burns.