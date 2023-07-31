Wyndham Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Justin Thomas is the biggest name in the field as the American makes a final push for the FedEx Cup Playoffs
The final regular PGA Tour event of the season takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. That offers one last chance for players currently outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings to force their way into the first of three season-ending tournaments, next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.
For others, it represents the chance to build momentum in preparation for their bids to reach the Tour Championship at East Lake that brings the curtain down on the season towards the end of August.
Justin Thomas will be eager to put in a strong performance this week. The two-time PGA Champion admitted before last week’s 3M Open that he’s ‘very close’ to finding his form.
However, if that is the case, it didn’t transpire in the TPC Twin Cities tournament, as he missed his third cut in his last four starts to leave him nine places beneath the cut off for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. With a place in the Ryder Cup also in the balance, Thomas will be desperate to impress here.
One player without any worries about making the FedEx Cup Playoffs is 2022 winner Tom Kim, who’s currently 14th in the standings. As such, he will not be back to defend his title, instead concentrating on his preparations for next week’s tournament.
One of the players Kim beat by a shot last year was Sungjae Im, and the South Korean does appear this week hoping for his third PGA Tour win.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.20 Sam Burns. Like Kim and Im, he has no concerns over his place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and will be hopeful of heading into them on the back of a strong performance having missed the cut in his last outing, The Open at Royal Liverpool.
There are several more players in the field who are relying on good performances this week to secure their places in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Among them is 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, who also missed the cut in his most recent start at The Open. Joining him are the likes of 2006 Tour Championship winner Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel, who won the FedEx Cup at East Lake in 2014.
Meanwhile, Major winner Gary Woodland, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and the ever-popular Joel Dahmen also play. None of those players have given up on their chances of reaching the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but they will need excellent performances this week to get there as they too are currently beneath the cut off.
One player who had originally been in this week’s field is Lee Hodges. However, following his commanding win in the 3M Open, his place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is now assured and he has opted to miss this week’s tournament. That has offered the chance for Andrew Novak to play.
Other players who will be eager to finish their regular seasons on a high are Swede Ludvig Aberg and American Sam Bennett, who recently turned professional.
Elsewhere, there's also an appearance from 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who, despite being winless since the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2022, is comfortably inside the cut off for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, in 56th. Another with no issues over his qualification is World No.32 Denny McCarthy, who also plays.
There are some former winners in the field, too, including 2020 champion Jim Herman, 2019 victor J.T. Poston and Brandt Snedeker, who claimed the title in 2007 and 2018.
A purse of $7.6m is on offer, with the winner earning $1.368m.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Wyndham Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,368,000
|2nd
|$828,400
|3rd
|$524,400
|4th
|$372,400
|5th
|$311,600
|6th
|$275,500
|7th
|$256,500
|8th
|$237,500
|9th
|$222,300
|10th
|$207,100
|11th
|$191,900
|12th
|$176,700
|13th
|$161,500
|14th
|$146,300
|15th
|$138,700
|16th
|$131,100
|17th
|$123,500
|18th
|$115,900.
|19th
|$108,300
|20th
|$100,700
|21st
|$93,100
|22nd
|$85,500
|23rd
|$79,420
|24th
|$73,340.
|25th
|$67,260
|26th
|$61,180
|27th
|$58,900
|28th
|$56,620
|29th
|$54,340
|30th
|$52,060
|31st
|$49,780.
|32nd
|$47,500
|33rd
|$45,220
|34th
|$43,320
|35th
|$41,420
|36th
|$39,520
|37th
|$37,620
|38th
|$36,100
|39th
|$34,580
|40th
|$33,060
|41st
|$31,540
|42nd
|$30,020
|43rd
|$28,500
|44th
|$26,980
|45th
|$25,460
|46th
|$23,940
|47th
|$22,420
|48th
|$21,204
|49th
|$20,140
|50th
|$19,532
|51st
|$19,076
|52nd
|$18,620
|53rd
|$18,316
|54th
|$18,012
|55th
|$17,860
|56th
|$17,708
|57th
|$17,556
|58th
|$17,404
|59th
|$17,252
|60th
|$17,100
|61st
|$16,948
|62nd
|$16,796
|63rd
|$16,644
|64th
|$16,492
|65th
|$16,340
Wyndham Championship Field
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Brehm, Ryan
- Burns, Sam
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Detry, Thomas
- Donald, Luke
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- English, Harris
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Griffin, Ben
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Henley, Russell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Love III, Davis
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Matthews, Brandon
- Mayer, Jon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Nûñez, Augusto
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reifers, Kyle
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Todd, Brendon
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
Who’s In The Field For The 2023 Wyndham Championship?
Some big names are in the field for the tournament, several hoping for a good performance to help them qualify for the season-closing FedEx Cup Playoffs. Among those needing to perform well to achieve that goal are two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel, who won the FedEx Cup in 2014. The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.20 Sam Burns.
Where Is The Wyndham Championship Being Held?
The tournament is being played at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. The Donald Ross-designed course has held the tournament since 2008 and is known for its small, undulating greens.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
